What happened to CARA DELEVINGNE? Model is seen in a difficult situation and does not attend a fashion event; understand

*Warning: this text may be sensitive to some people. If you need help, call the CVV (Life Appreciation Center) free of charge, dial 188.

The shocking images that were released earlier this month Dear Delevingne visibly upset on the streets of Los Angeles worried the fans.

According to the Daily Mail, she was late for a flight by private jet. After staying 45 minutes inside the aircraft, she ended up leaving the place.

She was seen visibly shaken, barefoot and dropping the phone several times on the floor. Family members told The Sun that they are considering admitting her to a rehab.

Cara Delevingne was seen to be completely unkempt and nervous. The drug destroys the human being! We hope she is okay 🙁 pic.twitter.com/pLkpiM1M9j — Central Reality ???? #AFazenda14 (@centralreality) September 9, 2022

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation it’s been getting worse for a few weeks and Cara’s family is involved. There’s talk of performing some sort of intervention and making sure she gets the help she might need,” says a close friend.

recently the actress Margot RobbieCara’s great friend, was seen crying and very shaken when leaving the model’s house.

Last Monday (12) a party was scheduled to commemorate the launch of a collection of clothes that she made in partnership with the stylist Karl Lagerfeld.

Although, she didn’t attend to the event that took place at New York Fashion Week. She was also recently caught smoking a pipe in the car.

In an interview, Cara has already admitted that used drugs at the beginning of her modeling career and confessed that she didn’t really sink into addiction because she was “immersed in work”.

In 2015, she reported that the mother Pandora struggled with heroin addiction: “my childhood was very difficult”.

*With information from the Hugo Gloss website.