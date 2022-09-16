What we know so far about Amsterdam, the new film starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Robert De Niro

Advertising

“Amsterdam”, new film from 20th Century Studios and New Regency, opens on October 6 exclusively in theaters. With a cast full of Hollywood celebrities and directed by one of the most renowned directors of today, the feature presents the story of 3 friends who witness a crime and find themselves involved in one of the most shocking plots in American history.

See below for key information. “Amsterdam”:

DIRECTED BY DAVID O. RUSSELL

“Amsterdam” is written and directed by David O. Russell, famous American filmmaker. At 64 years of age, David has already been nominated 5 times for an Oscar®. His films include titles such as: “The Bright Side” (2012), “American Hustle” (2013), “Joy: The Name of Success” (2015), among many others.

GREAT CAST

From Oscar® winners to pop singer, “Amsterdam” stars – none more, none less than – Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. The cast also includes Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

Robert De Niro in 20th Century Studios’ AMSTERDAM. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

THE STORY

The production tells a fascinating story with a plot that mixes historical fact and fiction to bring a unique cinematic experience. The original epic crime novel by 20th Century Studios and New Regency tells about three friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most secret conspiracies in US history.