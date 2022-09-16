WhatsApp intends to block screen print in the application; check out

O Whatsapp intends to launch a novelty that will please many users of the messaging platform. The goal, this time, is to prevent screenshots from being taken of messages sent within the app.

The feature will reinforce the security and effectiveness of other tools, such as the single view message option, for example. The spoiler was given, as usual, by the specialized website WABetaInfo.

As per the information, the feature is in the development phase in the beta version of the app. The novelty was found on iOS devices, but should soon be implemented on Android.

Other news from Meta

Check out some new features that are coming to the app:

WhatsApp home icons change

As usual, the Whatsapp made yet another update to your app. The novelty of the time is related to the layout of the home page. In short, the position of icons is different within the messaging platform.

The most apparent change is the position of the camera button, previously located in the center of the toolbar. Now the icon is positioned in the upper right corner, right next to the button to start a new conversation.

Reportedly, this change is also related to the new Communities feature, which should be located on the bottom bar. However, both novelties are still in the testing phase and were advanced by the WABetaInfo website.

Tool to edit messages on WhatsApp

The WABetaInfo website anticipates that the Whatsapp plans to launch this new feature soon. What is known at the moment is that soon after the new update, Internet users will be able to edit messages already sent. The change is in the early stages of development, however it is already in the Beta version of the application.

Possibly, according to a screenshot on WaBetaInfo, you will be able to see a button that says “Edit Message”. The expectation is that users will click on this button, and from there, they will be able to modify the messages sent.

In-store payment through the app

Meta will implement a new feature in the Whatsapp which will allow transfers between individuals and legal entities through the Business version. For this, a partnership was established with the company Cielo, which specializes in card machines.

If the tool is actually released on the messaging platform, users will be able to make payments at commercial establishments using the messenger. Noting that these transactions can be made through credit and debit cards.

However, Cielo stated that it will continue to provide value transfer services between individuals, a feature already available to WhatsApp users. The announcement of the partnership with Meta was made last Friday (9).