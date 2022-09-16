WhatsApp is close to gaining a feature for polls

WhatsApp Beta for Android has started showing a preview of how the polls feature should work. The addition will allow you to make democratic decisions or know people’s opinion about something in particular.

Version 2.22.10.11 brings a new option in the chat actions menu, the one that appears when tapping the paper clip. Interestingly, it is where the payment option is located, so it can change places before launch.

The “Poll” button reveals the use of polls and would occupy the area currently used for payments (Image: Reproduction/WABetaInfo)

Screenshots shared by the specialized website WABetaInfo show the interface with support for one question and up to 12 answer options. The feature isn’t operational yet, but you can get a good idea of ​​the messenger’s plans.

Apparently, the feature should be used both in individual chats and in groups, and these will be controlled by the administrators. In the example shown by WABetaInfo, the polling option appeared in a chat with a single person.

Polls can improve interaction on Zap

Strategic positioning, in a place where people go to send files, can help with the popularity of polls. Maybe it won’t be used much in direct conversations with one person or in groups with few people, because it’s easier to ask others think, but it can be great for groups with dozens or hundreds of members.

For now, only version 2.22.20.11 for Android has been seen — in a very restricted way — but WhatsApp should soon release some testing for iOS and desktop/web. There is still no date on when the polls will reach the popular Meta messenger.

Instagram, Telegram and Twitter are some examples of platforms that have had similar search capabilities for years. But WhatsApp should introduce this possibility with one of the strengths of the Communities, scheduled to arrive in Brazil in 2023 and which should offer an improved experience of managing multiple groups.

It’s important not to confuse polls with “Zap”‘s attempt to find out how the user feels about the app’s functions and features. The platform announced the use of an official profile that will act to collect feedback from the community through voluntary surveys, in order to understand what people want from the program.

Source: WABetaInfo