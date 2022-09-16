“When I was seven years old I was playing soccer in a jail”, recalls Du Queiroz, from Corinthians | Corinthians

Qualified for the first final as a professional player, midfielder Du Queiroz was moved after Corinthians won 3-0 over Fluminense, in the semi of the Copa do Brasil, and recalled the moments of his childhood when he had to attend a prison .

Du Queiroz said that, as a child, he had to go to a jail to visit his father, who was in detention:

– At the age of seven I was playing ball inside a jail, today I will be able to play in a final of the Copa do Brasil – said the player, before continuing:

“These are things that have happened in our lives. When I was little, unfortunately I had to go to jail. (That) I matured a lot, I grew a lot as a human being, since I was little to have the responsibility of a man. It influenced me a lot to be here and to be who I am today. There are often criticisms, but only I know my identity, the path I took, the things I went through to be here today, I’m not here by chance.

– When the person is in prison, we suffer together, we are in prison together with the family. No word for everything I’m living – completed Du Queiroz.

The 22-year-old midfielder was promoted to the Corinthians professional squad last year and, this year, has established himself as the team’s first-team. He played 52 games in the season.

However, Du Queiroz revealed that, before having a chance in the team, he considered giving up his playing career:

– We always dreamed (of being in a final), but at one point in my life, when I was in the under-23, I thought about giving up, it was difficult, complicated. But every time I went up to the professional team, I didn’t go up by chance, God had already written it down and I was giving my life in training. That’s when Sylvinho saw me, I made my debut and I did very well. I believe that, in the professional, everything happened quickly for me. It took me a while to arrive, I believe that God was preparing the way, because it was difficult, a painful path.

Best moments: Corinthians 3 x 0 Fluminense, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians will face Flamengo in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The duels will be on October 12th and 19th, with mands still to be drawn.

Timão’s next commitment is on Sunday, against América-MG, at 18:00, away from home, for the Brasileirão.

