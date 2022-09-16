When renovating home, family finds fortune buried under kitchen

A couple became millionaires after finding buried treasure at home containing 260 British gold coins. They were under the kitchen floor of the property they bought. The gems, from almost 300 years ago, were hidden in a small metal pot.

Inside was £100,000 worth of gold – in today’s money – but as they are numismatic relics from Britain’s past, auctioneers believe the collection could be worth up to £250,000 – more than £1.3m.

The couple recently moved into the house, an 18th-century estate in Ellerby, North Yorkshire, England. And during a kitchen renovation, they discovered the treasure from the reigns of James I to George I.

“Remarkable Treasure”

This was two years ago, and at the time, the couple believed it to be electrical wiring ruins, but when they discovered the pot, their jaws dropped. There, they called in a London auctioneer, Spink & Son, to help appraise the mysterious glowing coins.

Auctioneer Gregory Edmund said the remarkable treasure is unlike any find in British archeology and any coin auction in living memory. He explained that the mysteriously buried £50 and £100 coins were never recovered by the former owner of the house, who was a wealthy man.

And that, without a doubt, the property belonged to one of the wealthiest families in that area – Joseph and Sarah Fernley-Maisters.

Didn’t trust leaving money in the bank

They were married in 1694 and were perhaps the most influential merchant family nearby in the late 16th to 18th centuries. They worked as importers and exporters of iron ore, wood and coal from the Baltic. The fact that they buried the coins, according to auctioneer Edmond, shows that the Fernley-Maisters were wary of the newly formed Bank of England because they chose to hide so many coins dating back to the English Civil War.

And some stand out as unique. There’s a George I guinea from 1720, without the king’s head. Another gold coin is Brazilian and was minted in 1720. It circulated in a state of ban in England at that time.

can be auctioned

Coincidentally, as stipulated by the Treasury Act of 1996, any gold or silver coin minted 300 years ago becomes government property and is purchased from the discoverer at a fair market price for placement in a museum.

All but one of the coins were minted around 292 years ago, making them non-treasury and therefore up for auction.

With information from Sonoticiaboa