Who Dated Actress Elisabeth Moss? Here’s the 4-1-1 in your relationship history

Even before Elisabeth Moss landed her lead role in the show The Handmaid’s Tale, she was considered an incredibly outstanding actress in the Hollywood industry. Some of her other roles include The Invisible Man, Shining Girls, Mad Men and Top of the Lake.

With over 1.5 million followers on Instagram, it is obvious that many people are obsessed with Elisabeth and want to know more about her. What is her relationship history like? Who has she dated in the past? Here’s a breakdown.

What is Elisabeth Moss's relationship history like?

As Elisabeth and Tom Cruise are linked to the Church of Scientology, rumors about a possible relationship between them circulated. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Elisabeth quickly put those rumors to rest. She denied all the allegations and said that hearing stories about her with Tom was as surprising to her as it was to everyone else.

In 2009, Elisabeth married comedian Fred Armisen. Before reaching their one year anniversary, they decided to separate. Elisabeth met Fred in 2008 while hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live.

She spoke about the end of her relationship with Vulture via Hello Magazine, saying, “Looking back, I feel like I was very young, and at the time I didn’t think I was that young. It was extremely traumatic and horrible and horrible. At the same time, it turned out to be the best. I’m glad I wasn’t there. I’m glad it didn’t happen when I was 50. I’m glad I don’t have kids. And I got that out of the way. Hopefully. That probably won’t happen again.”

While talking to Howard Stern in 2013, Fred admitted that he was a terrible husband for her, but never opened up about any particular details.

He said, “I think I was a terrible husband. I think I’m a bad boyfriend. I want everything fast. I want to be married. The amount of girls I lived with immediately and then around a year [or] two years, I get scared. … I feel bad for everyone I dated.” It doesn’t look like they ended up on the best of terms.

Source: Getty Images Who else has Elisabeth Moss connected with romantically over the years?

Elisabeth dated a cinematographer named Adam Arkapaw between 2013 and 2015. According to Bustle, Adam is from Australia and worked as a cinematographer for Top of the Lake and True Detective at HBO.

During the course of their relationship, Elisabeth hasn’t opened up much about him, other than an affair with Harper’s Bazaar. She said: “It captures the beauty. He is very good at bringing light to the world.” Things didn’t last.

In 2019, Elisabeth spoke about the notion of relationships with Marie Claire saying, “I learned that you just don’t talk about it. Who really cares whether or not I’m dating someone? I hate to put such importance on it. I cringe a little.”

In other words, she has been very discreet and private about her love life since her last relationship.

