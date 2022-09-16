Who is Cara Delevingne? Discover the model’s life and career!

Dear Jocelyn Delevingne, known only as Cara Delevingne is an English supermodel, considered one of the most influential tops in the world, and also one of the most sought after. Furthermore, Cara is also an actress, singer and businesswoman in the fashion business.

The supermodel has already modeled and posed for the main brands in the world, such as: Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, H&M, Burberry, in addition to being part of the Victoria’s Secret team of angels. And she graced the cover of the world’s leading fashion magazines. That is, in the fashion world there is nothing really important that the model has not already conquered.

As an actress, Cara has starred in some very popular films, such as Paper Towns, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Suicide Squad.

Recently, however, Cara Delevingne has been back in the media for a not-so-good reason. Photos of the model barefoot and visibly out of her mind were released at a Los Angeles airport. Tabloids have reported that Cara’s family and friends are planning an intervention due to the model’s dangerous addiction.

Childhood and Youth of Cara Delevingne

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne was born on the 12th of August 1992 in the city of London. Cara comes from a very wealthy family with connections to the English high aristocracy. For example, her maternal grandmother was one of Queen Elizabeth II’s ladies-in-waiting.

So, coming from a good family, the model is the granddaughter of Jocelyn Steven, an important businessman in the communication business. Her father Charles Delevingne is a realtor and her mother Pandora Delevingne was head of purchasing at Selfridges. In addition, she has two sisters, Chloe and Poppy Delevingne, who is also a model and was the one who helped Cara get started in the business.

During her youth, Cara Delevingne attended the elite Holland School for Girls in London. However, at age 16 she moved to Hampshire to pursue a modeling career. Coming from an important and influential family in England, and having already a sister in the business, Cara didn’t face many challenges at the beginning of her career.

By the way, his first photo shoot was at just 10 years old, for an editorship of Vogue Italia magazine. Who took the young Cara to stardom was Sarah Doukas, the same agent who discovered Kate Moss.

Career of Cara Delevingne

Both as a model and an actress, Cara Delevingne has quite a career, as we will see below:

Model

As a model, Cara has participated in fashion shows and editorials for the main brands in the world. Therefore, one of her first jobs was as the face of the Burberry Beauty campaign, along with other British models, Edie Campbell and Jourdan Dunn, who is also one of Cara’s best friends.

She has also modeled for H&M, Autentico Collection (2011), Dominic Jones Jewelery (2012), Blumarine, Zara and Chanel. In fact, Cara was very close to Karl Lagerfeld, creative director at Chanel, with whom she worked several times, and became the darling of the renowned designer.

Between 2012 and 2013 she was one of the models named angels, participating in the iconic Victoria’s Secret fashion shows. In 2011, Cara Delevingne was named one of London’s 1000 most influential people. In fact, she has also won the award for Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. And for several years in a row she was the No. 5 model in the Models.com “50 Top Models” ranking.

Actress

In 2015, Cara left her modeling career a little to dedicate herself to acting. So before that she had already made her debut in lesser roles like Anna Karenina in 2012 and The Face of an Angel in 201.4. Her first starring role came that year, when she played Margot, in the movie Cidades de Papel, an adaptation of the book of the same name.

After that, she acted in the movie Pan also in 2015 and Kids in Love in 2016. That year, Cara won another prominent role in the DC movie Suicide Squad, where she played Enchantress. In 2017, she again starred, playing Laureline, in the film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

In the following years, she starred in Her Smell, in which she met actress Ashley Benson, with whom she became engaged, and London Fields. Finally, Cara’s last film work was in 2020, in the film Life in a Year.

On television, she is the protagonist of the Amazon series Carnival Row, alongside Orlando Bloom, launched in 2019 and which already has a second season confirmed. Furthermore, in 2022, she made a cameo in the Emmy-nominated series Only Murders in the Building, playing the love interest of Selena Gomez, her longtime friend.

other talents

In addition to being a model and actress, Cara is also a singer, plays drums and guitar. In fact, she has already written and recorded two albums, and despite having a proposal to record for distribution, she refused the deal. But in 2013, she recorded an acoustic duet cover version of Sonnentanz with British soul and jazz singer-songwriter Will Heard.

Furthermore, Cara is also a book author, and has released a young adult fiction novel called Mirror Mirror. The book is co-written by Briton Rowan Coleman. According to the model herself, her intention was to “tell a story that gives the reader a realistic picture of the turbulent roller coaster of adolescence.”

Controversies involving Cara Delevingne

From time to time the name of Cara Delevingne is linked to some controversy, whether for her sexual adventures, relationships or more recently, drug use.

Model out of her mind

Recently released photos of Cara shocked the world and scared fans. She was photographed completely destabilized, barefoot, with messy hair and visibly shaken, dropping her cell phone and pacing.

So, according to information from The Sun, the model’s family and close friends are planning to intervene with her, as the situation is very worrying and out of control.

sexual experiences

Cara Delevingne is openly pansexual and doesn’t mince her tongue when sharing intimate details of her life, such as very daring sexual experiences. So, in an interview with Lady Parts, Cara revealed that she had already had sex in an elevator.

“I did it when I was much younger, but I remember the spontaneity of it. We had sex in the elevator. I mean, it was so sexy and amazing. I met him that day and I thought, ‘This is crazy’she said.

And it wasn’t just that, she also admitted to having had group sex and that she can’t decide what the best experience in life is. “It’s complicated, especially when you’re having sex with both men and women. With group sex it’s also fun. I don’t know, it’s hard to decide”revealed.

homophobic past

In 2020, the model admitted that she is pansexual. She who has had several public relationships, such as with actress Michelle Rodriguez, singer St. Vincent is best known, with actress Ashley Benson with whom she dated and became engaged. However, she admitted that in the past she has been very homophobic and suicidal.

“I grew up in a very old-fashioned family. I didn’t know anyone who was gay, I didn’t know it existed… In fact, I was very homophobic. The idea of ​​being with someone of the same gender as me was disgusting to myself. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’ll never do that. It’s disgusting’”she revealed in an interview.

Even the model has already revealed that she suffers from depression, and that would have been one of the biggest problems for her to accept her own sexuality. “I felt very ashamed of being that. These days, I think it’s the part of me that I love and accept the most.”finished.

