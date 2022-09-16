Who plays Maggie in ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’?

ads

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ provided the biggest twist in Season 1 Episode 13, revealing Julie White’s Maggie Shaw as a double agent. Introduced as Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) in season one, the character was pretty much in the shadows until a duo put her in the spotlight. It’s safe to say that both episodes were pivotal to the show and shook up the Tennant-led outfit. One of the episodes featured a Chinese spy ring led by an infamous agent codenamed Bao.

Things went awry when it was revealed that Maggie was in fact a double agent. In addition to the episode giving an insight into Tennant and Maggie’s relationship, it also outlined how the latter played out for both sides. Bao was eventually unmasked as Maggie’s son and that was the reason why she worked with MSS so she could spend more time with him. The chapter ends with her being transported to an undisclosed location, but the ramifications for Tennant and his team are clearly clear.

Who plays Maggie Shaw in ‘NCIS: Hawaii’?

Played by Julie White, Maggie Shaw starred in a recurring role on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i. The American actress became famous for playing Nadine Swoboda in Chuck Lorre’s hit comedy Grace Under Fire. She also had major roles in the ‘Transformers’, ‘Michael Clayton’, ‘Lincoln’ and ‘A Very Murray Christmas’ movie series. His TV work includes – ‘Designated Survivor’, ‘Nurse Jackie’ and ‘Go On’. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation whether White will reprise her role as Maggie in the second season of the CBS hit.

The official synopsis reads: “The world’s most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of Hawaii as the first special agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor takes command. She and her team balance duty with family and country, investigating high-profile crimes involving the military, national security and the mysteries of the island itself. This NCIS: Hawai’i team is a deft mix of mainland transplants who have moved to the tranquility of the Pacific and wizened locals who know their mahalo de kapu.”

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ will be released on September 19 on CBS.