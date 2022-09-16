Why are cryptocurrencies considered so polluting?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The cryptocurrency market raises numerous questions about it. Critics call attention to the environmental issue. This is because, for the operation of networks, energy consumption is exorbitant. In this sense, digital assets, so famous in the global market today, are considered extremely polluting.

The big question is in the form of the creation or “mining”, as it is known, of the coins. Cryptoassets are developed and moved only in a digital environment, there are no banks that issue them. The entire process takes place through networks, called blockchain.

Cryptocurrencies and energy consumption

As stated above, all transactions involving cryptocurrencies are carried out through blockchains. The monetary system is fully digital, which means that the people who move these assets make direct transactions, without the intermediary of a bank or institution.

Blockchain is a global network in which high-efficiency computers create digital currencies. That is, they mine digital currencies. This happens through a model known as proof of work (PoW).

Pow works like this: to make a transfer, a message is sent to the network that joins other messages on the network. Together, they form a “block” that converts to an encrypted code.

After this first moment, miners compete with each other to decipher that code. With the code solution, the transaction is finalized and other miners check the process.

It doesn’t seem that difficult, but in reality all this movement is quite complex and requires a lot of calculations and a lot of computer time. As the machines are highly efficient, energy consumption becomes much higher.

Therefore, all activities involving cryptocurrency transactions are considered highly polluting and harmful to the environment.

To give you an idea, according to the Ethereum Foundation, mining its cryptocurrency consumed the same amount of energy as an entire country, such as the Netherlands.

Ethereum: Greenest Network Among Cryptocurrencies

Recently, Ethereum, one of the largest blockchains, underwent a process, known as the merger, precisely to put mining aside and make its network more ecological.

Now, the model adopted by the network is proof-of-stake, which reduces the number of computers needed for transactions.

Many analysts believe that this moment is the most important in the history of the cryptocurrency universe.

Ethereum’s asset is Ether (ETH), the second largest digital asset, behind only Bitcoin (BTC).

