Will Elle Fanning Star in Hideo Kojima’s New Game?

Since the release of a mysterious poster, Who Am I?supposed new game directed and scripted by Hideo Kojima, raised theories about its protagonist.

Many bet on Margaret Qualleyor even Léa Seydouxbut the true chosen one can be Elle Fanning.

For those who don’t know, Fanning starred in neon demonin Nicolas Winding Refn. It turns out that Refn is a close friend of Kojima, even appearing in Death Stranding.

Other well-known works of the actress’ career are The Law of the Night and Maleficent.

Kojima is working on an Xbox game, having even appeared in the joint presentation by Bethesda a few months ago.

But, we don’t know if it’s the same project.

“Hello everyone, this is Hideo Kojima. Yes, there’s a game I’ve always wanted to make. It’s a completely new game that no one has ever tried or seen before. I’ve waited a long time for the day when I could finally start creating him.”

declared at the time.

“With Microsoft’s cutting-edge cloud technology and changing industry trends, it’s now possible to challenge myself to do this never-before-seen concept. It may take some time, but I’m looking forward to partnering with Xbox Game Studios, and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future! Thanks!”

There is speculation surrounding the Death Stranding sequel, especially following statements from Norman Reedus.