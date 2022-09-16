Windows Terminal gains color theme support

New Features Arrive in Microsoft App Update 1.16

This week, the Microsoft announced the release of an update to the Windows Terminal. now the version 1.16 Windows Terminal Preview has new features with color theme support.

The new version does not include the average user who generally does not use the Windows Terminal, that is, the feature of the Microsoft operating system is an additional feature for those who use the application.

According to Microsoft’s announcement on its blog, themes is a global property with a variety of options, which will appear in the drop-down menu on the Appearance from the settings UI. Thus, users will be able to change the appearance through the themes.

Customization allows Windows users to change the appearance of tabs, windows, and background images in the Terminal interface. On top of that, the company said it tweaked Windows Terminal to always use a dark theme.

Kayla Cinnamon, Program Manager at Microsoft, revealed: “We found that our color schemes page was not the most intuitive and could use a design update. We’ve updated the Settings UI Color Schemes page to improve its style and user flow.”

Editable themes via JSON file

Microsoft points out that themes are only editable using the JSON file. So, while there are some templates of these files for users to customize, there are also ways to create your own combinations from scratch and insert background images.

As usual, new optimizations and bug fixes are also part of the new version



