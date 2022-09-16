With a goal from ‘new Cristiano Ronaldo’, Botafogo makes historic rout in Copa Rio under-20

O Botafogo he simply didn’t know about Serrano this Thursday afternoon, at CEFAT, in the Copa Rio/OPG under-20 return game. Alvinegro thrashed the team 9-0. Kauê, Raí, Dylan Talero, Wendel Lessa (twice), Serafim (twice), Iago Renato and Maranhão scored the goals.

+ Understand why John Textor has not yet closed with the supplier for the Botafogo uniform

A striking point was Dylan Talero, who found the path of the nets. It is worth remembering that he was one of the first players that arrived at Alvinegro through the multiclub process of John Textor, who dubbed him the “new Cristiano Ronaldo”. See the boy’s goal in the video above!

On the field, the highlight of the match was Wendel Lessa, who scored two goals and provided three assists. Glorioso built the result very easily, putting the rhythm he wanted.

The team led by Thiago de Camilis had already won the first game and, in this way, confirmed the classification for the next stage of the competition with style. Botafogo will face Audax Rio in the next phase. The first game will be next Wednesday, in Moça Bonita, with a time yet to be confirmed.