With almost complete cast, Santos trains at CT Rei Pelé aiming for classic with Palmeiras

Under the command of Orlando Ribeiro, Santos held another training session at CT Rei Pelé this Thursday. The cast is looking forward to the duel against Palmeiras, scheduled for next Sunday, at Allianz Parque, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

For his first game in the professional team, the coach will have almost the entire squad available. The only casualty is Rodrigo Fernández. The midfielder continues to evolve in internal treatment with physiotherapy at the Club’s Medical Department. The Uruguayan suffered a partial injury to the rectus femoris muscle of the right thigh in the 2-1 defeat against Goiás.

On the other hand, the interim will have important reinforcements. Carlos Sánchez is available again after recovering from a muscle injury in his left thigh. The midfielder returned to participate in activities with the rest of the group on Tuesday.

Ângelo is back after serving the Brazilian under-20 team in a tournament in Punta del Este, Uruguay. The striker was out of the last two games.

Left-back Felipe Jonatan, in turn, had an injury ruled out and is available to play. The side underwent imaging tests after feeling pain in his right thigh in the 2-1 defeat to Ceará last Sunday.

Thus, a possible lineup is with: João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Zanocelo and Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Marcos Leonardo and Soteldo.

The Santos squad returns to training this Friday. Peixe visits Palmeiras next Sunday. The ball rolls on the Allianz Parque lawn from 18:30 (Brasília time). At the moment, Alvinegro Praiano is in 10th place in the Brasileirão, with 34 points.

