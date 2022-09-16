With Eguinaldo and Sarrafiore, Vasco discloses related to the game against Náutico | vasco

Vasco released the related for the match against Náutico, which takes place this Friday, at 19h, in São Januário. Jorginho will have practically the entire cast at his disposal. The main news regarding the game against Grêmio is the return of Eguinaldo, who was with the under-20 team.

Some names were left out. Cases of striker Erick, midfielder Juninho and side Matheus Ribeiro. both at the option of the technical commission. In addition to them, Vasco will have the absence of the duo Gabriel Dias and Riquelme, who is recovering after surgery, and the defender Miranda, still suspended by Conmebol. The rest of the squad is available to the coach.

1 of 3 Vasco related to the game against Náutico — Photo: Reproduction Vasco related to the game against Náutico — Photo: Reproduction

Sarrafiore, who missed the trip to Porto Alegre, is back on the related list. For the game against Náutico, Vasco will not have any absence besides the duo Gabriel Dias and Riquelme, who are recovering after surgeries, and the defender Miranda, still suspended by Conmebol. The rest of the squad is available to the coach.

Although Eguinaldo has returned from the Brazilian under-20 team, Raniel will be the starter in attack this Friday. Figueiredo and Gabriel Pec, options for the wings, start on the bench.

Vasco’s probable lineup is: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Yuri Lara, Andrey Santos, Nenê, Marlon Gomes, Alex Teixeira and Raniel.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Read more news from Vasco

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!