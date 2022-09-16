A 76-year-old woman from New Jersey, USA, was diagnosed with end-stage lung cancer after seeking medical attention for shoulder pain. The patient, whose name was not identified by doctors at St. Michael Medical Center Newark of New Jersey, passed away just 25 days later.

Photo: Getty Images

In an article published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science on Sept. 2, the doctors who attended said that the woman was a former smoker – she had smoked a pack of cigarettes a day before deciding to quit – and had no no typical symptoms of lung cancer, such as a persistent cough, shortness of breath, or changes in vital signs.

She complained of pain in her left shoulder, forearm and elbow a few weeks before seeking medical help. A few days later, pain was also felt in the right shoulder.

