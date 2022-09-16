Xiaomi cell phones get a copy of the exclusive function of the iPhone 14 Pro | Cell

It didn’t even take ten days for a copy of an exclusive function of the new iPhone 14 Pro to appear: the interactive notifications in the pill-shaped notch, which won praise in the first impressions of the TechTudo with Apple cell phone. A programmer managed to include the feature on Xiaomi phones after working on a visual theme for MIUI, the interface used by the Chinese giant.
The “Grumpy UI” theme was developed by Vaibhav Jain, it is only available in Chinese and still needs to be improved. It has gone through Xiaomi’s normal review process and has been available from the company’s download center since September 13. The template changes colors, interface icons and system wallpaper, as well as the clock format. It was unclear which cell phone was used in the demo.
Xiaomi cell phone with a similar function to the iPhone’s interactive notch — Photo: Reproduction/Vaibhav Jain
Xiaomi device with music control — Photo: Playback/Vaibhav Jain
Although the video demonstrates that the tool behaves similarly to the Apple resource, the website Android Police raises the question whether the programmer really put all the features of the iPhone 14 Pro notch, since the MIUI customization is restricted to the visual elements – so it would not be possible to change the system’s behavior in such a profound way.
The iPhone 14 was introduced on September 7 with the exclusive Dynamic Island feature on the Pro and Pro Max models. Software technology tries to mask the presence of the notch, the area responsible for storing the front camera and facial recognition sensors.
In practice, the tool should show iOS notifications without having to open a window to do so, as Apple explained in its live event, and not even take up useful screen space. Animations can be programmed to behave differently depending on the needs of each app.
