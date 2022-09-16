Zendaya’s Mom Reveals She Was Barred By Security From Emmy 2022

Zendaya’s mother said she had to “name” her daughter to get through security and get to the actress’ table at the Emmys on Monday.

On Monday, Zendaya won her second Emmy for her lead role in the hit series HBO, “Euphoria,” becoming the youngest actress to win two Emmys and the first black woman to win the Emmy for Leading Actress in a Drama Series twice. On Tuesday, her mother, Claire Stoermerrevealed that he was at the event and hugged his daughter before the announcement of his victory.

Sharing a photo of the two hugging to her Instagram story, Stoermer went on to explain how she was almost stopped from approaching her daughter’s table. “I went there to find Zendaya before they gave her the Emmy and gave her the biggest hug and said… breathe!!!” she wrote. “The man who tried to stop me said ‘where are your credentials?’ I said ‘I’m Zendaya’s mother’ and kept walking!! haha ha! I never name it like that, but I had to!”

the mother of Zendaya also praised Sam Levinsonthe creator of “Euphoria” and his wife, Ashley Levinson for taking care of your daughter. She captioned a post by the actress with the show’s crew: “I love this group of people. When Z is working on Euphoria, I don’t worry about her! @samlev00 and @ashlevinson thanks!!”

Stoermer was also mentioned in the speech of Zendaya on the Monday after winning the prize. “Thanks to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of whom are here tonight,” she said before laughing as her mother applauded. “Euphoria” has already won six Emmys this year. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

In related news, in June, Zendaya explained why she could never be a pop star. “It’s because, as an actress, there’s a level of anonymity that I have, which I really enjoy. And I can sort my stuff, whatever it is, through a character and nobody needs to know about it. Whereas in other ways and other means, it’s all you all the time. I like the idea that someone else, namely Rue, can take on these things and I can…”