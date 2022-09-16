Zoe Saldana to Produce Crunchyroll Anime Series







Photo: Instagram / Zoe Saldana / Modern Popcorn

The streaming service Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday (3/8) the production of a new original anime series, “Dark Star Squadron”, which will be produced by actress Zoe Saldana (“Guardians of the Galaxy”).

The animation was conceived by screenwriter Todd Ludy (“Voltron: Legendary Defender”) and will be carried out through the production company that Zoe has set up with sisters Mariel and Cisely Saldana – Cinestar Pictures.

“We are true fans of anime and animation, and we are very excited about this opportunity to partner with Crunchyroll to bring ‘Dark Star Squadron’ to an even wider audience,” the Saldana sisters said in a statement. “We can’t wait for everyone to meet the crew and follow the journey of these unlikely heroes.”

‘Dark Star Squadron’ will follow the journey of four space cadets with bad grades who, after returning from a ride on a stolen starship, discover that their academy is in ruins and all of their colleagues have disappeared. Alone, these unlikely heroes must travel to the far reaches of the galaxy to find the missing and prove their worth.

The production has not yet had images revealed and does not have a release date.

