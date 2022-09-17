10 Netflix drama series to watch – Tecnoblog

Those who like to watch exciting plots, marked by great conflicts and a lot of crying have a very extensive range of options on streaming services. To facilitate this search, we have listed 10 Netflix Original Drama Series that are worth playing, have everything to win over fans of the genre and range from miniseries to productions with several seasons. Check out!

Alias ​​Grace (Image: Disclosure / Netflix)

1. Times of War

period medical series, War times is set in 1921 and takes place in the midst of the Rif War, a conflict between Spain and some African tribes. Her story follows in the footsteps of some Spanish high society women, who volunteer to open and work as nurses in a hospital in the city of Melilla, seeing up close the difficulties of war, but also creating bonds of love and friendship.

Creation: Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gemma R. Neira

Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gemma R. Neira Year: 2017

2017 Episodes: 13 (1 season)

13 (1 season) Cast: Alicia Borrachero and Amaia Salamanca

Alicia Borrachero and Amaia Salamanca Link on Netflix

2. Separation Zone

Another Spanish drama series from Netflix, Separation Zone takes place in 2040 in a dystopian Madrid. In the plot, 20 years after the outbreak of the Third World War, Madrid finds itself destroyed by radiation and scarcity, under the influence of a dictatorial regime and divided by a wall that separates rich and poor. In this scenario, a family struggles to see their daughter, taken by the government, again.

Creation: Daniel Écija

Daniel Écija Year: 2020

2020 Episodes: 13 (1 season)

13 (1 season) Cast: Unax Ugalde and Olivia Molina

Unax Ugalde and Olivia Molina Link on Netflix

3. The Queen’s Gambit

Nominated for 18 Emmy 2001 categories and even won Best Miniseries, The Queen’s Gambit takes place in the 50s. The story has as its protagonist a young orphan who proves to be a prodigy in chess and walks a path of ascension in the sport, facing great personal obstacles and an area of ​​a lot of machismo and prejudice.

Creation: Scott Frank and Allan Scott

Scott Frank and Allan Scott Year: 2020

2020 Episodes: 7 (1 season)

7 (1 season) Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy and Bill Camp

Anya Taylor-Joy and Bill Camp Link on Netflix

4. Unorthodox

Miniseries inspired by a book by Deborah Feldman, unorthodox has as its protagonist a young Jewish woman forced to marry and lead a life of submission, due to the customs of her community. Ready to change her life, she runs away from her family and husband and moves to Berlin, where she tries to start her story over, discovering much more about the world and about herself.

Creation: Anna Winger and Alexa Karolinski

Anna Winger and Alexa Karolinski Year: 2020

2020 Episodes: 4 (1 season)

4 (1 season) Cast: Shira Haas

Shira Haas Link on Netflix

5. Young Royals

It also has a Swedish title on this Netflix drama series list! Young Royals, which has already had its second season confirmed, revolves around the prince of the Swedish royal family, who after getting involved in a controversy is sent to study at a boarding school. In his new home, away from the media spotlight, he begins to discover more about himself, which exposes him to a series of internal questions and the consequences of what this can entail for his public life.

Creation: Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter

Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter Year: 2021

2021 Episodes: 6 (1 season)

6 (1 season) Cast: Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg

Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg Link on Netflix

6. Ozark

Announced to end after its fourth season, ozark is an Emmy Award-winning production and other major industry events. In the series, we follow a family that moves to the vicinity of the Lake of Ozark in search of tranquility. Or, at least, that’s what they think, since in fact the father of the family, financial adviser Marty, is trying to calm down a drug dealer, laundering money for a Mexican cartel.

Creation: Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams

Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams Year: 2020

2020 Episodes: 30 (3 seasons)

30 (3 seasons) Cast: Jason Bateman and Laura Linney

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney Link on Netflix

7. The Operators

Set in 1928, The Operators had its last and fifth season divided into two parts. The plot follows the footsteps of four women who start to work in a large company as telephone operators, facing the difficulties of their time – in which women were still poorly regarded in the job market -, and their own personal conflicts.

Creation: Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira

Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira Year: 2019

2019 Episodes: 42 (5 seasons)

42 (5 seasons) Cast: Blanca Suarez and Yon Gonzalez

Blanca Suarez and Yon Gonzalez Link on Netflix

8. Better Call Saul

spin-off of breaking bad, Better Call Saul tells the origin story of the character Saul Goodman. In the production, which takes place six years before the events of the original show, we follow his trajectory as a small claims lawyer, who seeks to align his financial life, but becomes increasingly cynical and unscrupulous about life.

Creation: Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould Year: 2015

2015 Episodes: 50 (5 seasons)

50 (5 seasons) Cast: Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks

Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks Link on Netflix

9. Grace alias

Based on a book by Margaret Atwood, alias Grace is a Canadian miniseries. The title tells the story of a young Irish woman who has been incarcerated for 16 years, serving life in prison for the murder of her former boss and the ruler of the house where she worked. Her story, however, takes on new contours, when a young psychiatrist is assigned to study her and starts to do everything to find out what really happened.

Direction: Mary Harron

Mary Harron Year: 2017

2017 Episodes: 6 (1 season)

6 (1 season) Cast: Sarah Gadon and Edward Holcroft

Sarah Gadon and Edward Holcroft Link on Netflix

10. Spin Out

Canceled after its first season, spin out has the Anglo-Brazilian actress Kaya Scodelario as the protagonist. In its plot, a professional figure skater sees her dreams come crashing down when she suffers a brutal fall that takes her out of the competition she was running in. Despite seeing other options, she is pressured by her family to return to the world of skating, now competing as a duo and risking exposing a terrible secret.

Creation: Samantha Stratton

Samantha Stratton Year: 2020

2020 Episodes: 10 (1 season)

10 (1 season) Cast: Kaya Scodelario and Willow Shields

Kaya Scodelario and Willow Shields Link on Netflix

What about you, do you recommend other Netflix drama series? Tell us which ones are your favorites!

The streaming catalog was consulted on 11/03/2021.