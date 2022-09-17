10-year-old Brazilian autistic impresses Microsoft with high programming skills

Little Lucas Oliveira Frare Matoso, 10, is autistic with high programming skills. So much so that the boy impressed Microsoft in São Paulo. With a few months to live, he already spoke English, and at a very young age, he already knew how to read and do calculations.

And after a visit to Microsoft in São Paulo, he impressed the multinational’s director by showing that he knows everything about programming.

“Lucas has an expertise in technology that is absolutely impressive. In the building we have all the Windows logos and he knew how to tell me all the years they were created. He even designed what the next logo will look like. He clearly showed us his passion for design, marketing and visuals”, said Ricardo Wagner, director of Modern Work at Microsoft Brazil and responsible for organizing the Hybrid and Inclusive Work.

started early

A resident of Ponta Grossa (PR), Lucas is a fan of the brand and the world of computers and software. At just 6 years old, he started installing different versions of Windows on an old computer provided by his parents.

“Access to the computer was always very easy and so he played with modeling clay, wooden pieces and magic cubes, always making the Windows logo”, commented his mother, Karla Regina Frare Matoso, an English teacher.

Passion for Microsoft

Lucas’ visit to the Microsoft company in São Paulo was a birthday present from his parents. It was with the help of his mother and father Rangel Oliveira Matoso, a systems analyst, that Lucas began to develop high skills, especially in programming.

“I have some education innovation certificates from Microsoft, and his father being in this field is a stimulus for him. Both Windows and Pixar [estúdio de animação americano] are your hyperfocus. He always carries a folder with drawings with the logos wherever he goes.”

The visit

During the visit, Lucas felt so comfortable that he delighted the entire team.

Director Ricardo Wagner also made a post about Lucas’ visit on LinkedIn, a business social network, which generated great repercussion among people from various regions of Brazil and other countries who have family members with autism.

With information from Dcmais