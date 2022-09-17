2022 Emmy Red Carpet: From Zendaya to Amanda Seyfried, the 10 Best Dressed Celebrities

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 74th Emmys Awards, presented by actor Kenan Thompson, saw celebrities under one roof at the Microsoft Theater on September 12. And also our favorite looks from the red carpet. From Zendaya in bespoke Valentino to Alexandra Daddario in Dior Haute Couture, these celebrities have stood out with their breathtaking styles.

From soft suits to chic ensembles, let’s take a look at this list of the best dressed stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

SEE MORE INFORMATION

Kate Middleton named the best dressed of 2022, Simone Ashley and Sophie Hermann also make the list

MTV Awards Best Dressed: Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo, Paris Hilton wow on the red carpet

ZENDAYA

Zendaya (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images).

At the top of our list is Zendaya. The ‘Euphoria’ star wore a stunning black Valentino strapless ball gown with lace detailing. To complement, she chose a diamond necklace by Bulgari. To complete the look, the 26-year-old opted for light makeup with a half-up hairstyle.

CHRISTINA RICCI

Christina Ricci (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Christina Ricci arrived wearing the bronze and silver sleeveless dress by Fendi couture with a matching bag. The ‘Yellowjackets’ star certainly impressed with a minimalist yet elegant look.

LILY JAMES

Lily James (Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

The ‘Mamma Mia’ star went into the creation of Atelier Versace. She wore a bronze sequined corset-style dress with intricately draped details. She paired the dress with gold hoops and a subtle bracelet. To complete the look, she wore her hair down.

TOHEEB JIMOH

Toheeb Jimoh (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Next on the list is Toheeb Jimoh. The ‘Ted Lasso’ star opted for a light sky blue suit. We loved that instead of a conventional button, the jacket had a tie with an oversized knot. The actor’s look was indeed a breath of fresh air as he paired the suit with a black shirt and black shoes.

AMANDA SEYFRIED

Amanda Seyfried (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried was a real star to watch on the red carpet as she arrived wearing the glittery pink Armani Prive dress with a pink netting layer. She opted for Cartier diamond earrings with an elegant hairstyle.

ALEXANDRA DADDÁRIO

Alexandra Daddario (Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old ‘White Lotus’ graced the 74th Emmy Awards in a one-shoulder sleeve and flowing dress by Christian Dior. Made from tiny, transparent pearls, it was one of the most interesting looks. She complemented it with an elegant hairstyle, gold earrings and red lips.

SANDRA OH

Sandra Oh (Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

The ‘Killing Eve’ actress arrived in a purple satin Rodarte jumpsuit and draped the jacket over her shoulders. She opted for wavy hair, along with Cathy Waterman jewelry.

ELLE FANNING

Elle Fanning (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sharon Long’s custom design by Elle Fanning caught our eye for all good reasons. Her two-tone black and pink dress was gorgeous, giving off an old Hollywood vibe.

ANDREW GARFIELD

Andrew Garfield (Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Off-white suite, black shoes and sunglasses, Andrew Garfield looked gorgeous. This monochromatic look by Zegna was a total positive!

NICHOLAS HOULT

Nicholas Hoult (Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Last but not least is the star of ‘The Great’. Wearing Dior, Nicholas Hoult looked great in a fitted black blazer with pants that had a subtle, unique feel. And the strength factor was the collar under Briony Raymond’s collar.