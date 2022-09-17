21/22 cotton harvest is practically finished

According to data from the Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers (Abrapa), this Thursday (15/09), the harvest of the 21/22 cotton crop in Brazil reached 98%. According to the vice president of Abrapa, Alexandre Schenkel, 50% of the crop has already been benefited and around 40% has already been analyzed to fulfill the export and delivery contracts.

“Compared to previous years, the harvest was not positive in terms of productivity, despite the increase in area. Productivity fell between 7% and 7.2%. Despite this, 2.6 million tons of cotton will be delivered this year, maintaining the ranking of the 2nd largest exporter in the world”, reveals Schenkel.

Intern market

The national market remains heated with a significant consumption of between 650 and 700 thousand tons and with the industry interested in the product due to the quality of the lint presented year after year. Bangladesh, China and Pakistan are the 3 biggest cotton importers.



The producer is now keeping an eye on the weather and planning for the 22/23 harvest. According to Schenkel, the scenario is one of optimism to start planting soybeans in Mato Grosso, after the end of the sanitary void period. The expectation is for a good harvest for next year.

weather trend

At the beginning of next week, a new cold front will again spread heavy rains over producing areas in the South, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and even parts of Mato Grosso. Rain helps maintain and recover soil moisture, but impacts planting and harvesting activities. See the video:

