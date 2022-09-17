5 apps that everyone uses and drain your phone battery a lot

Mobile apps help a lot, right? Several daily tasks or leisure moments can be accessed on the small screen, but not everything is perfect! You know, there are some apps that demand a lot of your phone’s battery, which can be a little bad throughout the day.

Take a look at the article below and see what are the 5 apps that everyone uses and uses up a lot of cell phone battery!

1. Snapchat

It’s super fun to use Snapchat, right? It has tons of cool filters to use and it’s amazing to see your friends’ creativity! But check it out: it uses many phone functions, such as location, camera and contacts, as well as working even when it’s closed, making it one of the apps that consumes the most battery.

Snapchat is one of the popular apps that drain your phone battery a lot (Image: Unsplash/Thought Catalog)

2. Google News

Google News is a great app, which many people use to stay informed about everything happening in the world. It sounds great, and it is, but at a cost: it uses up a lot of battery life to be on constant alert to bring the news to you.

3. Spotify

Listening to your favorite artist is always good, right? Whether on the road or at home, Spotify is there for you, but it’s going to need your battery a lot, see? Especially if you listen on your cell phone’s mobile network or with high quality audio.

Spotify is a perfect app for music lovers, but it uses up your phone’s battery a lot (Image: Fath/Unsplash)

4. Facebook

Facebook is a great social space, but it also drains your battery a lot, see? Just like Spotify, it needs to use several functions on your cell phone, making your battery drain very large throughout the day.

5. Netflix

Watching that series or movie after a long day at work is all good, right? But it’s good to be prepared, because any app that uses a lot of video drains your battery a lot, see? It doesn’t spend as much as games, but it’s still important to keep an eye on it.

Netflix is ​​another popular app that uses up a lot of cell phone battery (Image: Disclosure/Netflix)

Oh! As much as these apps use up a lot of battery, you don’t have to stop using them, okay? Just keep an eye on the battery and stop using it when it’s low.

Share this text around and I’ll be back soon with more amazing tips!