7 Facts About Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles

The British press never had much sympathy for Camilla Parker Bowles, the wife of King Charles III. It is even understandable, after all, she would have served as the pivot of the separation of Charles and Princess Diana, loved throughout the world.

What is speculated is that Charles and Camilla started dating in 1986, 5 years after their marriage to Diana. They only managed to get married in 2005. In this text, we tell you some details about Camilla Bowles, this controversial figure of the British monarchy.

1. She got married in 1973 and had 2 children

Camilla was married in 1973 to her then-boyfriend, a military man named Andrew Parker Bowles. From this union, 2 children were born: Tom, born in 1974, and Laura, born in 1978. Tom is even Charles’s godson.

Camilla’s kids didn’t always get along with Charles’ kids. The press fervently reported on the quarrels between Prince William and Laura — who, after all, became half brothers with their parents’ marriage.

2. She loves Jack Russell Terrier dogs

While her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, loved corgi dogs, Camilla loves Jack Russell Terriers. In 2011, she got a puppy and named her Beth (yes, the queen’s name). In 2012, Bluebell arrived.

Furthermore, she is a patron of a charity called Medical Detection Dogs., which trains dogs to accompany people with health problems.

3. Camilla is very dedicated to charity

Although this is not widely reported, Camilla is very involved with social causes, as Diana was. She supports around 90 charities as a patron or president. Among the causes she champions are non-governmental organizations (NGOs) dealing with health, literacy, support for victims of rape and violence against women.

4. She is known for her good humor

Even though she has been disliked by the British for decades, apparently she doesn’t take it all too seriously. Camilla is considered a relatively simple and outgoing woman, who sometimes finds it difficult to control her laughter.

In interviews, the queen consort has said that her antidote to dealing with the social pressures of the monarchy is to stay close to sincere friends, who never let her get arrogant. Also, Camilla is said to watch the series The Crown — in which she is one of the characters, including.

5. She loves gardening

Between the hobbies of the queen consort, is the taste for gardening. At her country house, she does a lot of outdoor activities such as hunting and horseback riding, but her real passion is plants. During a charity event, Camilla declared that she loves to “get her hands dirty”.

6. She is related to Madonna, Celine Dion and Angelina Jolie

A genealogical research has revealed that Camilla has ancestral ties to Madonna, Celine Dion and Angelina Jolie. Apparently, they all descend from the same French-Canadian couple who lived in the 17th century.

Another curiosity is that she and Charles also have some genetic connection: both are descended from Duke Henry Cavendish – which would make them ninth cousins.

7. She Didn’t Cause Charles and Diana’s Breakup

A lot of people have wondered: why didn’t Charles initially marry Camilla, since he met her in the 1970s, before he met Diana? Several explanations for this have already been speculated. There is one that says that the monarchy would not have accepted a possible marriage with Camilla, as she would be too “experienced” with men and not noble enough for him.

It is also said that Charles and Camilla met in the early 1970s and were attracted to each other, but the prince has not come out. Camilla ended up marrying a naval officer in 1973, which left Charles devastated.

Later, Charles would have been pressured by his father to propose marriage to Diana – although his true love has always been Camilla. In an interview many years later, Charles was asked if he had been faithful to Diana, and he replied, “Yes, until it became hopelessly broken, we both tried.”

Camilla and Charles divorced their spouses in the 1990s, and Diana tragically died in 1997. They didn’t finally get married until 2005.