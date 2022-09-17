7 haircuts that promise to be a trend in 2023

To help you change your look and try out a perfect haircut for 2023, trichologist and hairstylist Tharik Bonomo has separated 7 practical, stylish and beautiful cuts for you to start the next year in style! Check out!







1. Cut with Bardot Fringe





Bardot fringe haircut Photo: Shutterstock / EdiCase Portal

Curtain bangs or curtain bangs were a hit in the 60s and are back! Inspired by the actress Brigitte Bardot in the 60s, the style of hair is with everything. Sensation and darling of the moment by many famous.

two. short bob





Short bob haircut Photo: Shutterstock / EdiCase Portal

The short bob is the big trend of the moment and, in 2023, it will be no different. It is the perfect option for those who are thinking of passing the scissors on the wires without giving up elegance. The cut is a shorter version of the famous “long bob”.

3. French Bob





French Bob haircut Photo: Shutterstock / EdiCase Portal

This beautiful cut is very similar to the Chanel style, “with the difference that it is more voluminous, as it has a straighter design, highlighting the woman’s face even more. Often associated with a fringe that perfectly matches the fit of the cut” , explains hairdresser Tharik Bonomo.

4. long bob





long bob haircut Photo: Shutterstock / EdiCase Portal

Specialist Tharik Bonomo explains that the Long Bob is a reinvented chanel, which leaves the front of the strands slightly longer. this cut won the hearts of Brazilian women a few seasons ago and has never gone out of style. Straight, curly or wavy, the Long Bob suits all hair textures.

5. Asymmetrical Haircut





Asymmetrical haircut Photo: Shutterstock / EdiCase Portal

According to Tharick Bonomo, in the asymmetrical cut all sides of the hair are cut differently, “bringing a lot of style and with a hint of elegance. A perfect bet for 2023”, he guarantees.

6. baby bang





Baby Bang haircut Photo: Shutterstock / EdiCase Portal

This cut model has as its main feature the shorter fringe than normal. Big trend in cuts, the fringe is very successful in Hollywood. It is a dramatic cut, capable of completely changing the look, without the need to interfere with the length of the hair.

7. Shaggy Hair





Shaggy Hair haircut Photo: Shutterstock / EdiCase Portal

The shaggy hair is a cut with layers and well cut in the front. This style leaves the strands stripped, irregular and with a lot of movement.

*By Gabriela Dallo

