8 series about technology to watch on Amazon Prime Video – Tecnoblog

Themes such as alternate realities, cyber attacks and technological advances have become increasingly common in series, whether portrayed in a fictional or documentary way. For those who are fans of technology and all the subjects that unfold from the theme, we list 8 tech series to watch on Amazon Prime Video that has everything to hold your attention. Check out our nominations and play right now!

Mr. Robot (Image: Disclosure / Amazon Prime Video)

1. Mr. robot

One of the most popular productions of the genre, Mr. robot won a Golden Globe for Best Drama Series. The show follows in the footsteps of an antisocial young man, who is torn between a formal job as a cybersecurity engineer and a secret job as a hacker. The two performances intersect, however, when he is summoned by a group of hackers to break into the system of the company he protects – and which, they believe, is destroying the world.

Creation: Sam Esmail

Sam Esmail Year: 2015 – 2019

2015 – 2019 Episodes: 45 (4 seasons)

45 (4 seasons) Cast: Rami Malek

Rami Malek Link on Prime Video

2. Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams

Based on the stories of Philip K. Dick, a writer famous for philosophical and social themes that explore alternative realities, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams is a British anthology series. Each of its episodes focuses on a different plot by the author, here reimagined in modern and technological settings.

Road map: Ronald D. Moore and Michael Dinner

Ronald D. Moore and Michael Dinner Year: 2017 – current

2017 – current Episodes: 10 (1 season)

10 (1 season) Cast: Bryan Cranston, Anna Paquin and Richard Madden

Bryan Cranston, Anna Paquin and Richard Madden Link on Prime Video

3. The Feed

british series, The Feed takes place in a futuristic London where a chip implanted in the brain allows humans to connect through their thoughts, feelings and memories. Everything, however, spirals out of control when the device’s system is attacked and the criminals responsible for the intrusion turn its users into assassins. In this scenario, the family responsible for inventing the technology tries to contain the destruction of the device they created.

Road map: Channing Powell

Channing Powell Year: 2019

2019 Episodes: 10 (1 season)

10 (1 season) Cast: Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint-White and David Thewlis

Guy Burnet, Nina Toussaint-White and David Thewlis Link on Prime Video

4. Upload

It also has a comedy title among the tech series on Prime Video. Upload takes place in 2033, a future in which, after death, it is possible to upload yourself in a virtual reality. This is how Nathan, a young man who dies prematurely, is “transported” to a paradisiacal place, where he has to deal with his new lifestyle, his possessive girlfriend and his human service representative, with whom he develops a curious relationship.

Creation: Greg Daniels

Greg Daniels Year: 2020 – current

2020 – current Episodes: 10 (1 season)

10 (1 season) Cast: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards

Robbie Amell, Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards Link on Prime Video

5. Make It Work

documentary series, Make It Work revolves around STEM, a learning method based on four main pillars: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Showing real-life examples of young talents who have contributed in different ways to industry creations and innovations, the series seeks to showcase the power that these four sciences together hold.

Year: 2019

2019 Episodes: 4 (1 season)

4 (1 season) Cast: Salman Khan, John Maeda, Tim Swift

Salman Khan, John Maeda, Tim Swift Link on Prime Video

6. Hackers

Brazilian documentary series, hackers It has episodes of about 25 minutes in length, which deal with all the developments and issues related to this universe. Topics such as deep web, crackers, biohackers, cryptography and even fake news are discussed in the production, which had its first season in 2016 and the second in 2019.

Direction: Beto Ribeiro and Carla Albuquerque

Beto Ribeiro and Carla Albuquerque Year: 2016/2019

2016/2019 Episodes: 21 (2 seasons)

21 (2 seasons) Link on Prime Video

7. Tales from the Loop

Inspired by a book of paintings of the same name, Tales from the Loop is a Prime Video original series. His story follows different characters who have one thing in common: they all live in a place located above the “Loop”, a machine designed to explore the secrets of the universe. With it, it is possible to turn events that once seemed beyond our physical and technological capabilities into reality, without harming the world or human existence.

Road map: Nathaniel Halpern

Nathaniel Halpern Year: 2020

2020 Episodes: 8 (1 season)

8 (1 season) Cast: Jonathan Pryce, Rebecca Hall

Jonathan Pryce, Rebecca Hall Link on Prime Video

8. You Are Wanted

german series, You Are Wanted follows in the footsteps of a family man, who leads a good and normal life until his personal data is invaded and modified by hackers. Accused of being responsible for a cyber attack that left Berlin without light, he is hunted by the authorities, at the same time he joins other victims of the terrorists to find out who they are and get his life back.

Creation: Hanno Hackfort, Bob Konrad and Richard Kropf

Hanno Hackfort, Bob Konrad and Richard Kropf Year: 2017 – 2018

2017 – 2018 Episodes: 12 (2 seasons)

12 (2 seasons) Cast: Matthias Schweighöfer and Alexandra Maria Lara

Matthias Schweighöfer and Alexandra Maria Lara Link on Prime Video

And you, have you watched any of these series about technology on Prime Video? What is your favorite?

The platform catalog was consulted on 08/21/2021.