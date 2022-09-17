8 things you might not know about the actress

The Cuban actress has become one of Hollywood’s biggest darlings!

On the 28th of September, the premiere blonde at Netflixthe biopic of one of the most important stars in Hollywood history: Marilyn Monroe. And to play her, nothing fairer than another heavyweight actress, whose talent has been proven more and more with each role she plays: Ana de Armas.

Born in Cuba, the actress has become a darling of the film industry in recent years, having participated in projects such as Blade Runner 2049, Between Knives and Secrets and 007: No Time to Die. And in case you still don’t know much about the actress, don’t worry, because here we list everything you need to know about Ana de Armas!