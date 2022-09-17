After returning from the dead, Doctor Strange and Clea have an emotional reunion

A few months ago, Doctor Strange was mysteriously killed off in the comics. After 5 issues of the main magazine, we discovered his killer and his motives, but the hero remained dead.

READ TOO!

After this, Clea, his wife, took her place as Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme, at Strange’s own request. She has since aimed to bring her lover back to the world of the living.

And in the latest issue of Strange magazine, starring Clea, Strange reveals himself to be a new character called Harvestman, working at Death’s behest.

Clea still doesn’t know who Harvestman really is, and consequently hasn’t found her beloved husband yet… yet. Since the cover of issue 9 of the magazine was released by artist Lee Garbet and shows the two together again.

Check out:

From the cover (and from other previews already released) we can imagine that fate doesn’t hold many good things for Clea, as she looks injured while Doctor Strange holds her so she doesn’t fall.

We have already commented in more detail on these possible complicated moments in the life of Doctor Strange and Clea that await us in the next editions and you can check it out clicking here.

Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

In the meantime, check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!