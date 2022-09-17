After the repercussion of Afghans in Cumbica, São Paulo City Hall offers reception; Defender wants visa suspension to be reviewed | Sao Paulo

After the repercussions about the lack of reception for the more than 90 Afghans who were camped at São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, after fleeing the Taliban regime, the group was sent to a Special Welfare Center for Families (CAE), in the East Zone of São Paulo, this Friday (16). The humanitarian operation was articulated by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) with several institutions.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

According to the City of Guarulhos, the location will be funded by the City of São Paulo, and the transport, made by two buses, by the state government. The help was necessary, since all the shelters in the municipality were full since immigrants began to arrive in greater numbers.

On Monday (12), the Newspaper Today showed that 153 Afghans entered the country in August. On the same day, 52 Afghans arrived in Guarulhos and also stayed at the airport, as they had no money. O g1 followed the arrival of more immigrants this Friday morning, totaling 93 people, 34 of which are children and adolescents.

1 of 5 Afghans at Cumbica Airport, in Guarulhos — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1 Afghans at Cumbica Airport, in Guarulhos — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

The groups’ arrival began last year, as US troops ended 20 years of military intervention in Afghanistan and the Taliban extremist group returned to power. In September 2021, the government of Brazil published an ordinance establishing the granting of a temporary visa, for the purpose of humanitarian reception, to Afghan citizens.

According to the São Paulo City Hall, 221 Afghans are sheltered in the city, including families already referred to the hotel.

“In addition, another five Afghans who already understand the Portuguese language will be transferred from the Vila Independência Municipal Club to the hotel in order to help the new arrivals”, says the note.

The statement also informs that the management of the service will be with the Educational Community of Sítio Pinheirinho Base (Cebasp) at a monthly cost of R$ 187.4 thousand.

“It is important to note that of the total of R$ 50 million contributed by the State Government to the municipality to expand reception spaces in hotels, the municipal management will use just over R$ 3 million to adapt and fund this new unit.”

To g1, a 30-year-old Afghan who was a director of a trading company in his home country said he decided to come to Brazil after spending eight months in Iran. For fear of suffering reprisal, he preferred to have his identity preserved.

“Iranians directly discriminate against the people of Afghanistan. I researched on the internet that it would be a good option to come to Brazil. The cost [da viagem] $2000 came out. Now, I can’t get out of here anymore, the money we invested was to come here. I can’t go anywhere else. We ask that the Brazilian government give a decent place to live, teach Portuguese. We are going to look for work. We are not looking for free benefits. We need a decent place to live and learn the language to work”, he reported, before being informed that he would be referred to the Shelter Center.

Another Afghan who arrived with his parents and sister on Friday said he was surprised by the scene of immigrants in the airport lobby.

“When I arrived, I felt a lack of hope. I’m single and I can sleep anywhere, but seeing children and women on the ground, I lost hope in Brazil. I saw the government’s unpreparedness. Seeing families in this state cut me off.” the heart.”

The application for a humanitarian visa, unlike a refugee visa, must be made outside Brazil, at a consular authority. In the case of Afghanistan, the closest is the Brazilian Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan.

2 of 5 Afghan Families at Guarulhos Airport — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1 Afghan families at Guarulhos Airport — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

However, the reception does not end with the granting of the visa. The Public Defender’s Office is monitoring the situation and says that more emergency actions are needed so that immigrants are properly received.

To g1, the coordinator of Migrations and Refuge of the Public Defender’s Office in SP, João Chaves, portrayed that, with the increase in arrivals, there was a deficit in reception and lack of public equipment. However, for him, the country needs to fulfill the international commitment that it would help Afghans and prepare for the arrival of new immigrants.

“There is no public equipment to shelter these people. It is a very specific shelter, because it has to be for whole families, it cannot be separated. that the public power fulfills this function. The Defender’s Office is here to advise on documents, rights that these people have and to carry out this mediation”, he says.

3 of 5 Afghans who fled the Taliban regime and arrived in Brazil — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1 Afghans who fled the Taliban regime and arrived in Brazil — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

For Chaves, the municipalities of Guarulhos and São Paulo, in addition to the state, have the structure to house the Afghans and anyone arriving in the next few days.

“Now, it is necessary to have an emergency plan that has a quick solution. There is no way to predict how many people arrive each day, and it is expected that this arrival will be accelerated. worsen, so that the airport does not become a place of reception.”

“Since the end of 2021, Brazil has edited the ordinance with the right to a humanitarian visa. Throughout 2022, several people got visas and, little by little, they are coming here. This arrival was not sudden, it was expected. , Brazil has an obligation to have a solution. There are still people with visas that will arrive”, he emphasizes.

The Public Defender’s Office reports that it recommended, in early September, through a petition, that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs resume visa scheduling, which was suspended at the Brazilian Embassies in Tehran, Iran, and Islamabad, Pakistan.

“Interviews continue to be carried out, but there are no new appointments. Because of this, this month the Defender’s Office made a recommendation that justifies the reasons for an emergency visa issuance plan. We are working on two sides in the humanitarian reception , such as issuing visas and social assistance upon arrival in São Paulo. Humanitarian reception is not a favor of the Brazilian government, it is a right approved in the immigration law in 2017”, highlights the defender.

In the petition, which the g1 had access, the Public Defender’s Office claims that “there was a significant increase in e-mails received from people who were nationals of Afghanistan, with a visa application already completed, and in a situation of despair or serious threat due to the delay in scheduling interviews” .

“As it turns out, there is a repressed demand not yet properly measured, and various information points to the saturation of the interview schedule. That is, it would no longer be possible to schedule in the short or medium term, with reports that the schedule is closed or that it would only be available for 2023”, says the agency.

The petition also emphasizes that, once the norm for humanitarian reception is created, it is the duty of the country to offer the issuance of visas.

“There is concern that Brazil has recognized, as a rule of the Executive Branch, an emergency situation and humanitarian crisis, committing itself to the provision of visas to nationals of Afghanistan and, as far as we can see, has not dealt with in practice the issue as a priority. It would be expected to increase the capacity to issue visas, either by increasing human resources or by simplifying procedures, to give vent to the repressed demand at the two consular posts, but so far there is no proof of that.”

In a note, the Itamaraty informed that “the possible temporary suspension of appointments, as was the case in the embassies in Tehran and Islamabad recently, and the availability of new vacancies are decided with a view to ensuring the efficiency and continuity of the provision of consular services” .

“The Interministerial Ordinance No. 24 of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dated September 3, 2021, authorized the granting of a temporary visa and residence permit for the purpose of humanitarian reception for Afghan nationals, stateless persons and people affected by the humanitarian crisis situation facing Afghanistan.

This is a substantive advance in national migration policy, as it strengthens the bonds of solidarity with the Afghan people. It differs from the humanitarian policy practiced by other countries, as it does not limit the number of visas granted to Afghan nationals. It is also noteworthy that the visa is issued free of charge.

Embassies in Islamabad, Tehran, Moscow, Ankara, Doha and Abu Dhabi are empowered to process visa applications for humanitarian reception. As of September 16, 2022, the Brazilian government has authorized the granting of 6,159 humanitarian visas to Afghans covered by the policy.

The Embassies in Tehran and Islamabad are the ones that most granted visas to Afghan nationals. Furthermore, the Brazilian Embassy in Tehran was the one that granted the most visas when compared to the entire network of Brazilian Posts, surpassing the production of visas by Brazilian Embassies and Consulates in overpopulated countries, such as India and China.

Regarding the visa application interviews, new appointments are made available according to the Embassies’ processing capacity. The possible temporary suspension of appointments, as was the case in the Embassies in Tehran and Islamabad recently, and the availability of new vacancies are decided with a view to ensuring the efficiency and continuity of the provision of consular services.

There are currently 1,204 visa interviews for humanitarian reception scheduled for until 11/01/2023 at the Embassy of Brazil in Islamabad. At the Embassy in Tehran, in turn, 4,883 appointments had been completed by June 13, 2022. The interviews at the Posts were never interrupted. For example, on average, 50 interviews are carried out daily at the Brazilian Embassy in Iran.

Employees from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were assigned to temporary missions in order to contribute to the process of receiving, analyzing and deciding on visa applications. Auxiliaries from other sectors of the Embassies, such as trade promotion, administration and other civil servants were also directly involved in the humanitarian reception process in favor of Afghans. Likewise, the administration of Itamaraty authorized the hiring of administrative assistants and outsourced translators.

In light of the foregoing, the Brazilian government reiterates its commitment to the humanitarian policy in question, a fact that is reinforced by the issuance of unprecedented numbers of humanitarian visas during the validity of the new Migration Law, of May 24, 2017.”

What does the Ministry of Citizenship say?

The Ministry of Citizenship states that it maintains contact with the Municipal Secretariat of Social Assistance of Guarulhos to provide guidance and technical support. He also said that the city will be covered by the new ordinance for the transfer of emergency resources for social assistance to immigrants and refugees.

4 of 5 Afghan families at Guarulhos Airport — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1 Afghan families at Guarulhos Airport — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1