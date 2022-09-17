Amazon delivery girl saves the lives of three puppies trapped in fire

An Amazon delivery driver saved the lives of three puppies who were in a house that caught fire. The Boston Terrier puppies were very lucky for their heroine’s agility.

The woman when she noticed the fire, immediately went into the house to check if it was empty, when she saw the puppies already passed out from inhaling smoke and took them there.

“As the home owner was not there at the time, this woman saved the house and the puppies’ lives!” said the fire department spokesperson.

The case took place in the city of Lake City, Florida, United States. The woman was making deliveries in the area of ​​the incident when she noticed smoke coming from a house.

She even called 911, but before they arrived, she decided to take action to see if anyone was injured.

The puppies, who were already passed out when they received care, needed to be resuscitated, but are doing well.

(Photo: Playback/Facebook | Columbia County Fire Rescue)

tutor’s gratitude

Firefighters managed to contain the flames in a single room of the residence. In the comments, the mother of the animal tutor, Lisa Ann Dunn, thanked:

“Thank you and acknowledgment! These are my daughter’s dogs that we love very much. They are fine this morning, but still in the veterinary hospital. ‘Thank you’ will never be enough!”.

According to the owner, the dogs lost their beds, toys and bowls in the fire.

The publication of the firefighters on social networks generated a lot of commotion from internet users, praising the firefighters’ performance and the bravery of the delivery woman.

“Thank you for being in the right place at the right time. I am praying for a speedy and complete recovery.”

Unfortunately, the name of the driver was not disclosed in the publication so that everyone could know who this fantastic woman is!