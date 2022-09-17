Americans are buying extension cords with two outlets. Because?

Everyone knows what an extension cord is for (or has used): connecting appliances that are far from a source of electricity. But for that, it has an outlet at one end and a plug at the other. So why are Americans buying an extension cord that has two plugs?

And there are not few Americans: the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC, their “Inmetro”) had to issue a public alert last Thursday (15th) for the population to stop ordering the accessory on Amazon – – because it obviously poses serious electrical shock hazards.

Here’s the justification for a product that doesn’t make any sense: consumers believe that, in the event of a blackout, one of the plugs can be connected to an independent generator (diesel, for example) and the other, to the wall of the house, “bringing” energy back to the home.

The CPSC had to make it clear in its statement that “when the extension cord is connected to a generator or other outlet, the opposite end becomes electrical. If the plug stems are touched, they can cause shock or electrocution.”

But the problems do not end there.

“The flow of electrical power in the reverse direction of the typical flow bypasses safety features implemented in the home’s electrical system and can cause a fire. And the short length of some models also encourages the use of the generator close to the home, which can cause poisoning. by carbon monoxide”, says the text.

The agency also reinforces that these extensions do not respect any of the national safety codes, such as NFPA70 (regulation created by the National Fire Prevention Association of the USA).

On Amazon in the US, the product could be found for around US$ 25 (approximately R$ 131) – and some reviews from more conscientious consumers classified them as a “suicidal extension”. The retailer is pulling the item from the catalog.