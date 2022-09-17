Andrey celebrates goal and renewed contract with Vasco: “Clube do meu Coração” | vasco

+ Performances: attack goes well on four-goal night in São Januário

– It is a unique feeling to score a goal in the club of my heart and with the contract renewed. I want to thank God, my family, all the staff at Vasco da Gama and my teammates too, who have always been with me. Now it’s time to celebrate this victory and focus on the game against Cruzeiro – said Andrey.

Vasco’s defender, Anderson Conceição thanked the fans for their support, especially in the Edimar case (the side filed a complaint with the police for threats suffered), and talked about what coach Jorginho has been talking about with the squad.

– Courage. Courage to play indoors, you have to have it to play outside. That’s what Jorginho has passed on to us: courage. We know Vasco’s greatness, but gaining access is not just the shirt that wins. Today I wanted to praise this victory to my teammates, it’s a group that works hard. I would also like to thank the fans for their support to Edimar. This is the true Vasco fan, who will never abandon.

– Thank you so much to everyone who was here. We’re going to keep fighting to put Vasco in Serie A – finished Anderson Conceição.

Fifth, Londrina follows Vasco’s tail. The team from Paraná will be able to reduce the advantage in this round, as they duel with Tombense, at 21:30 this Friday.

Vasco returns to the field against Cruzeiro, next Wednesday (21). The match, valid for the 31st round of the Brasileirão Serie B, will be held at 21:00, at Mineirão. At the moment, the club has 48 points and is in fourth place in the table.

