ASRock presents graphics card with Intel Arc A750 GPU

Board is on display at Intel’s booth at Tokyo Game Show 2022

Intel Arc graphics cards are already in production by partner manufacturers. In addition to the Arc A380, which already has some models, ASRock’s A750 is on display at Tokyo Game Show. Although there is still no official announcement, the plates are appearing little by little.

The Japanese website PC Watch (and the GDM) stopped by Intel’s booth at the fair and showed the world, from some angles, the ASRock Challenger Arc A750. The graphics card doesn’t have any design with different highlights. The photos show us that the dual fan board will have a large aluminum heatsink, with some copper heatpipes.

Furthermore, we can see that the ASRock model has two 8-pin power connectors, delivering 300W of extra power, in addition to the 75W of the PCIe connection. The reference model (Limited Edition) of the Arc A750 and A770 GPUs offer an 8-pin and a 6-pin connector each.

Intel is showcasing more Arc products at Tokyo Game Show 2022

In addition to the ASRock Challenger Arc A750, Intel has an Arc A770 Limited Edition exposed inside a PC, displaying its LED bar that changes from blue to purple, colors of the Intel Arc brand visual identity.

Intel also has NUC computers equipped with the Arc A380 GPU in its booth. It is also possible to play the demo of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed on PC equipped with the Arc A770. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is being shown on a notebook LAVIE N15, Japanese brand, but without specifying which GPU equips the machine.

The Arc A750 is the second strongest GPU in the first generation (Alchemist) lineup, behind only the A770. Both use the same GPU, ACM-G10, but the Arc A750 has 28 Xe cores and 8 GB of memory, while the A770 has 32 Xe cores and up to 16 GB of VRAM. Both have 225 W TBP.

Even though more and more information about Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards keep coming out, so far we don’t have an exact release date. This is expected to happen on September 27 at the Intel Innovation event. Officially, we only have a “very soon”.

Via: TechPowerUp Source: PCWatch