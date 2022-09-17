“Atlético is close to becoming SAf, they may not even want me”

The defeat to Avaí, by 1-0, today (17), for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, opened up the atmosphere of frustration of coach Cuca and football director Rodrigo Caetano with Atlético-MG’s campaign in the Brazilian and with the others. season results. After the game, both the coach and the manager directed their speeches to the crowd and emphasized that the charges have been made to the team.

“At one point the fans can relax, because the guys are being harshly demanded by me, by Rodrigo. They are internal charges, no one will expose it. We lost together. Palmeiras, to get a direct spot to Libertadores”, Cuca began.

Cuca has a contract with Atlético until the end of the current season and there is still no definition about his future in charge of the team. Given this fact, the coach highlighted the movement that Atlético has been making to become SAF.

According to Cuca, the numbers need to be improved, since if the process is implemented, new investors may not even want to continue the current work.

“Atletico are close to becoming the SAF. They may not even want me for 2023 with the bad numbers as they are. The numbers are horrible, in fact. I’m not going to keep these bad numbers here. I’m going to move the candy and do that turn, they can charge me”, he added.

In the turn of Caetano, the director denied that there is any kind of resistance from the group with the return of Cuca, as a possible factor to explain the bad performance of the team.

“Cuca was always unanimous. It was the wish that he had not left. There was no better name when we opted for the exchange. What will be validated is the game, we are wrong who are not managing to win. in wanting to control the external. Let it be very clear that the acceptance and admiration for his work has always existed”, he said.

Check out other excerpts from Cuca’s interview:

bad numbers

“The fans have every reason to be in trouble. We are not having results that are expected from a great team, with great investment. The fans are right. a game that we worked well this week. We came with a light team, loose, motivated to make the result the first half even played like this, but after the penalty, the game became the opponent’s. The opponent only needed to defend. We don’t practice crossing without being the back line and basically we lift the ball to the goalkeeper. We have to live with this bad result for another week, which unfortunately happened”.

Psychological

“When they take the goal, the game becomes beneficial to Avaí. They lowered the lines, they have a well-placed defense. We don’t have an area ball game. After taking the goal, the game has to be played even under pressure. But It’s not just psychological, we have to be realistic that we can do more than what we’re doing”.

team changes

“Hulk coming is part of it. All games are decisive, he shows confidence, for example, even though he wasn’t in playing condition. He was ready, he wanted to come, nobody forced him to come, he came because of the leadership he has and as captain. a faster defense, but unfortunately Jemerson and Rubens took the card and hung up the left side. We brought Nacho further to the side, then inside. We looked for alternatives, then changed. We tried Kardec as a reference. We tried all ways, there was no lack of will, we can’t say they’re not running, they’re not fighting. The ball isn’t left for us”.