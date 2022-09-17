Atltico supports Vinicius Jr, from Real, target of racism in Spain

photo: Thomas COEX / AFP Spanish player agent made racist comment about Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr

Atltico lent support this Friday (16/9) to striker Vincius Junior, from Real Madrid and the Brazilian National Team. During a discussion about his goalscoring on a Spanish TV show, the 22-year-old was the victim of a racist comment by a local agent. On social media, several users raised the #BailaViniJr campaign.

“Galo expresses solidarity with the athlete Vincius Jnior, victim of racial insult in a sports program in Spain. We reinforce our position of repudiation of racism in football and in all spheres of society”, said Galo on his official Twitter account.

“May respect for differences prevail and may Vincius continue to demonstrate his talent and irreverence on fields around the world,” added the club.

Racist comment during Spanish program

Vincius was attacked by the president of the Spanish Association of Entrepreneurs of Football Players, Pedro Bravo, during his participation in the “Chiringuito Show”. Bravo used a racist term to describe the Brazilian player.

“You have to respect the opposite, if you want to dance samba, go and do it in Brazil. Here, you have to respect your fellow professionals and stop acting like a monkey,” he said.

The topic of debate was the celebrations of Brazilians, who often dance after scoring goals. This is common in Brazil, but it aroused the ire of the Spaniards, who should be used to the way Brazilian athletes celebrate.

Koke, from Atlético de Madrid, said that there could be confusion if the Brazilian does some damage when he scores a goal in the classic, which takes place this Sunday (18/9), in the Spanish Championship.

After the statement, Bravo apologized on social media. “I want to clarify that the expression ‘make a monkey’ that I misused when qualifying the Vincius dance in the celebration of goals was in a metaphorical way (‘make idiots’). As my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely apologize. I’m sorry!” wrote the businessman.