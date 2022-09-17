Avaí vs Atlético-MG: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

CLICK HERE and follow Avai vs Atlético-MG

Avaí comes from a draw with Athletico, reached the negative sequence of nine matches without winning, and fired coach Eduardo Barroca. The next day, he signed Lisca, who left Santos. Now, the new commander has the mission to avoid relegation in 12 rounds. Leão da Ilha is in 18th place, with 25 points, but cannot get out of the Z-4 ​​in this round, even in case of victory, since Coritiba, the first team out of the stick, has three points and two more victories . Even if it equals the score, it does not reach the wins in the tiebreaker.

Atlético-MG is chasing the G-6, qualifying zone for Libertadores 2023. It is in seventh place, stagnant. They managed to beat Atlético-GO away from home, but drew with Bragantino at home in the last round, on September 7. It’s been almost 10 days without acting. In this time, Cuca trained to format the new team. After recovering from a calf injury, Hulk was listed.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Daniel Pereira (Dandan), comments by Henrique Fernandes, Pedrinho, and reports by Carlos Rauen and Ronaldo Fontana.

Real time: O ge follow the game play by play (Click here to view).

Avai – Technician: Lisca

Lisca goes into his first game commanding the Lion of the Island, and will count on returns and casualties. Bissoli is back after fulfilling his contract against Athletico, the team that lent the top scorer to Avaí. Kevin returns after the suspension for the third yellow, and Bressan has left the medical department and must also return to the starting lineup. On the other hand, Galdezani is suspended for the third yellow card, Vladimir remains vetoed by the DM and Lucas Ventura was not included due to a technical option.

Likely team: Gledson; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Raniele, Bruno Silva, Nathanael and Jean Pyerre; Pottker and Bissoli.

Who is out: Galdezani (suspended); Galdezani, Vladimir and Wellington (medical department); Lucas Ventura (not listed).

Hulk is back at Atletico. After absence against Bragantino, he was listed, and should start as a starter. Otherwise, Cuca will go for Sasha. Due to the good game in the past, Guga should be kept on the side. On the left, there is the fight between Dodô and Rubens for Arana’s spot. As Zaracho did not travel, the midfield will be closed with another Argentine – Nacho Fernández.

Probable team: Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Dodô (Rubens); Allan, Jair and Nacho; Ademir, Hulk (Sasha) and Keno.

Who is out: Zaracho (spared), Otávio, Guilherme Arana, Igor Rabello and Pedrinho (injured)

Zaracho (spared), Otávio, Guilherme Arana, Igor Rabello and Pedrinho (injured) hanging: Everson, Mariano, Keno, Nacho, Rubens and Hulk

