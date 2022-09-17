Best new movies on Netflix this week: September 17-18, 2022

It’s time for another selection of the best new Netflix movies, where we’ll look at what’s been added over the last 7 days and pick the five you should check out now plus one (two in this case) that are set to depart in the next few days.

Best Netflix Original Movies Added to Netflix This Week

Note: These movies have been added to Netflix globally.

take revenge (2022)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Cast: Sophie Turner, Maya Hawke, Cassady McClincy

Writer: Celeste BallardJennifer Kaytin Robinson

Runtime: 118 minutes

Complete with a killer ’90s soundtrack and two stars at their absolute best is take revengea dark Hitchcockian comedy that sees two teenagers teaming up to get revenge on all those who wronged them.

According to our review, watch this if you like movies like Heather, Jawbreaker, Clueless, and cruel intentions.

Coming home (2022)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Drama

Director: Hiroyasu Ishida

Cast: Daiki Yamashita, Kana Hanazawa, Nana Mizuki

Writer: Hiroyasu Ishida, Hayashi Mori

Runtime: 120 minutes

Over the years, Netflix has released some absolutely superb anime movies, be it A mustache away, Bubble or Words bubble up like soda but this week, we saw perhaps one of their biggest and best entries to date in the form of Coming home.

The exactly two-hour long film finds two sixth graders revisiting their old apartment building where they grew up, but find themselves stuck with nothing but an endless sea around them.

It has a lot of metaphors for life, like the best Studio Ghibli movies, and the reviews on everything, even the art style and story, have been widely praised so far.

Best licensed movies added to Netflix this week

These movie picks are specifically for new additions to US Netflix and availability in other regions may vary.

Father Stu (2022)

Genre: biography, drama

Director: Rosalind Ross

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver

Writer: Rosalind Ross

Runtime: 124 minutes

Coming to Netflix as part of Sony’s first-window deal this week, Father Stu stars Mark Wahlberg.

The film divided critics when it was released earlier this year in theaters, but now, with only your time to waste, you can check it out on Netflix to see if it’s for you.

The film is based on the true story of a battered boxer who changes his career to become a priest.

This is just one of several Wahlberg films that can now be found on US Netflix. We recently saw the release of Unknown most time for me with the actor. The latter was a Netflix original, the actor’s second follower Spencer confidential.

Curse words (2013)

Genre: comedy, drama

Director: Jason Bateman

Cast: Jason Bateman, Kathryn Hahn, Allison Janney

Writer: Andrew Dodge

Runtime: 89 minutes

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably missing Jason Bateman in his quintessential Marty Byrde role in ozark. Before playing the money launderer, Bateman was synonymous with comedy acting primarily for Arrested Development. One of his lesser-known roles is in Curse words who also directed.

Here’s what you can expect if you check it out:

“A misanthropic man decides to take revenge on his estranged father by finding a loophole and trying to win the national spelling bee as an adult. Figuring it would destroy his father, and everything he worked so hard for as head of the Spelling Bee Championship Organization, Guy Trilby finally discovers that winning isn’t necessary for revenge, and that friendship is a blessing, not a curse.

Colette (2019)

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Director: Wash Westmoreland

Cast: Keira KnightleyFiona ShawDominic West

Writer: Richard Glatzer, Wash Westmoreland and Rebecca Lenkiewicz

Runtime: 111 minutes

Finally, we end our suggestions with an excellent period drama that many Netflixers are checking out this week if we want to make the top 10 on Netflix.

Here’s what you can expect from the film:

“Transported to glittering Paris, a woman writes to her husband and, strengthened by her success, fights for her identity as a writer and freethinker.”

The film is recently certified Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% rating with critics saying, “Formally familiar, but a brilliant match for its lead, Colette It’s a thoroughly entertaining biopic and a belated testament to Keira Knightley’s underrated gifts.”

Last chance to watch on Netflix

Blade Runner Films

This is your last week to watch both the original Blade Runner film and the sequel, which took nearly four decades to release.

Both films are fantastic pieces of science fiction with the original universally beloved, while the sequel is a little more divisive.

Both films depart on September 26. You’ll want to give them some special attention, as the Blade Runner universe is set to expand soon with a TV series in development on Amazon Prime Video.

