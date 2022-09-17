Bia Miranda speaks ill of Tati Zaqui and Ingrid Ohara

Bia Miranda, Gretchen’s granddaughter, was answering about which pawn she would be and ended up criticizing Tati Zaqui and Ingrid Ohara

On the night of this Friday, the 16th, the pawn Bia Miranda (18) was talked about on the internet for criticizing two other reality show companions. When asked which of the women from The Farm 14 she would take it, the young woman replied that she would take it Tati Zaquibut later changed his mind, and took the opportunity to snipe Ingrid Ohara.

“I think Tati is pretty, but no, it’s not attractive because she’s a cynical person. This girl… Ingrid, I thought she was prettier on TikTok, here she is ridiculous, I thought she was ugly as fuck”said Gretchen’s granddaughter. “I don’t know, Deolane is pretty but I have a lot of respect… man, nobody”he added.

His speech was not very well received by netizens, who ended up criticizing the peoa. “This girl goes too far”said one. “unnecessary”commented another.

See the moment when Bia Miranda criticizes Tati Zaqui and Ingrid Ohara, saying that she wouldn’t be with anyone from A Fazenda 14:

The Farm 14: Ingrid gets weird with Bia Miranda as soon as she arrives at the headquarters

Since Bia opened the door, Ingrid scowled at the new pawn. While Bia greeted and talked to the other pedestrians, Ingrid went to her and fired: “You don’t even know me, and you’re talking sh*t about me!”. However, they did not continue the discussion. Ingrid went to sit on the sofa and Bia was talking on the other side of the room.