Billionaire lawsuit involving Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt draws attention

The famous actress Angelina Jolie is suing her ex-husband for around $250 million. The converted value reaches R$ 1.3 billion. The two were married in 2005 and have six children: three of them are biological while the other three are adopted. The separation of the two took place in 2016, but only in 2019 did they legally conclude their divorce.

Read more: Brad Pitt claims to have ‘face blindness’; understand what this rare disease is

Together they won a great fortune. This multi-million lawsuit filed by the actress concerns a winery which the couple bought in the south of France in 2008. Jolie’s defense alleges mismanagement and that the actor took possession of the property in retaliation for the divorce. Brad Pitt’s defense claimed that Angelina is trying to devalue the winery in order to be able to sell it.

Chareau Miravel, as the winery is known, belongs to both. In short, 50% is from Jolie and 50% from Pitt. At least that’s the information from Page Six about the place. The actress was responsible for the administration of humanitarian projects, such as the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, while the ex was in charge of taking care of the winery.

Last year, Jolie sold her shares to the Tenute del Mondo group, which has several famous and very expensive wines in its portfolio. Pitt, knowing this, tried to cancel the deal and filed a lawsuit in June this year against his ex-wife to reverse the sale of the property.

They allege that he prevented the Nouvel company, where the 50% of Angelina Jolie was registered, from having contact with the winery and treats her as if she were his only. In addition, they point out that Pitt also spent millions on “vaunted” projects, such as pool renovations and the creation of a recording studio.

According to the lawsuit, Jolie tried for months to negotiate with Pitt’s team to get him to sell her half of the winery, but he proposed numerous irrelevant conditions – one of which was a ban on talking about what led to the end of their marriage in public events – Angelina did not agree. Therefore, she decided to sell part of it to the company Tenute del Mondo.

A source close to Pitt told People magazine that this is yet another effort that the actor has to deflect and replace the truth about everything that has happened in the last six years. He also commented that he finds it difficult to understand how keeping reviewing various irrelevant points is beneficial for the family.

Chateau Miraval winery was where the former couple exchanged rings in 2014 in a simple ceremony. It is also the place where the family has always vacationed. Since they separated, the two fight to this day in court over numerous disagreements, including one of the biggest was over the custody of their children.