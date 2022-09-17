Blake Lively is pregnant with her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds | TV & Famous

The stork actually learned its way home from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Hollywood stars are expecting their fourth childas evidenced by the tummy displayed by the actress during an event in New York, in the United States 🤰🤩.
Exuding elegance and friendliness as always, Blake – worldwide success playing Serena van der Woodsen, in the series “Gossip Girl” – wore high heels and a short sequined dress. at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit, which took place this Thursday, 9/15. Discreet about her personal life, so far the actress has not given details about the new pregnancy.
Blake Lively with husband Ryan Reynolds – Photo: Instagram
Together since 2011, the couple met when they starred in the feature film “Green Lantern”. A year after starting dating, they got married in an intimate ceremony in South Carolina, United States 💍✨.
In October 2014, it was announced that Lively was expecting the couple’s first child, James, who was born in December of the same year. In September 2016, Inez came into the world and three years later Betty. In 2012, the actress said in an interview with “Allure” magazine that she always wanted to have a big family. “If she could, she would love to have 30 children.” 💏👧🏼👧🏼👧🏼
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, in 2019, with James and Inez, two of the couple’s three children – Photo: Reproduction Instagram