Brasileirão Feminino: see the history of games between the finalists Corinthians and Internacional | Corinthians

Corinthians and Internacional will start the fight for the title of the 2022 Brazilian Women’s Championship this Sunday, at 11 am, in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre. Since the sport’s reactivation, the clubs have faced each other four times, all for the Brasileirão, and Timão has not lost on any of the occasions.

+ Internacional is the third club outside São Paulo to reach the final of the Women’s Brasileirão

Victories mark the confrontation between the teams, but the last meeting, precisely this season, did not have a winner. At the time, Millene, ex-Corinthians, opened the scoring for Inter, and Jheniffer left everything the same.

Corinthians vs Internacional Competition Match Phase Place Brasileirão 2019 Corinthians 5×0 Internacional 3rd round Sao Jorge Park (SP) Brasileirão 2020 Internacional 0x4 Corinthians 8th round Sesc Campestre (RS) Brasileirão 2021 Internacional 0x4 Corinthians 4th round Sesc Campestre (RS) Brasileirão 2022 Corinthians 1×1 International 13th round Sao Jorge Park (SP)

While Internacional reaches the final for the first time, the opponent Corinthians has accumulated six consecutive matches, having won three of the five decisions played to date. For having had a superior campaign adding up all the stages of the Brasileirão, the São Paulo club will decide the title at home, at Neo Química Arena.

First phase: 4th place, with 32 points (nine wins, five draws and one defeat);

Quarter finals: Real Brasília 0x2 Corinthians; Corinthians 1×0 Real Brasilia;

Semifinal: Corinthians 2×1 Palmeiras; Palmeiras 0x4 Corinthians.

First phase: 3rd place, with 33 points (ten wins, three draws and two defeats);

Quarter finals: Flamengo 1×3 Internacional; Internacional 1×1 Flamengo;

Semifinal: Internacional 1×1 São Paulo; Sao Paulo 0x1 International.

For Renata Mendonça, the final games will be very interesting. Despite the embezzlement of Corinthians, the commentator believes in the favoritism of the three-time champion of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. On the other hand, Renata says that Internacional is one of the teams that can make the São Paulo club’s tetra difficult.

– We will see a historic final.

– This season, we have a very traditional team, which always reaches the finals. And a team that is looking to play a leading role. Internacional is looking to be champion for the first time. I don’t think it’s the most balanced final in history, but Inter is one of the teams that would have the most capacity to pose difficulties for Corinthians.

– I see Corinthians as a favorite because of the history that the club has, this team is very strong. The more he struggles, the more he finds strength, as was the case with the semifinals and the entire season. But he will face an Internacional that is motivated by the possibility of making history. It’s already made history by reaching the final. It could be the first team outside the state of São Paulo since 2016 to be champion of the Women’s Brasileirão. Inter has been structuring itself in the last five years to be a protagonist in women’s football – analyzed Renata Mendonça.

09/18 – 11h: Internacional vs Corinthians (Beira-Rio)

09/24 – 14h: Corinthians vs Internacional (Neo Química Arena)

