Brazil wins historic fifth place in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup – 09/16/2022

This Friday (16th), Brazil won the best result in history in rhythmic gymnastics, one of the most popular sports in the country. The green-yellow team was fifth in the World Championship, held in Sofia (Bulgaria), with an excellent performance in the five-arms event and failures in what should be its strong point, the mixed event, with balls and ribbons.

Until then, the best result had been a seventh place in 1975. Today, the country is 2.5 points away from the Olympic spot and the podium, formed by Bulgaria (gold), Israel (silver) and Spain (bronze). It also finished behind favorites Italy. On Sunday, Brazil is still fighting for a medal in the five arcs.

The group competition in rhythmic gymnastics is composed of two tests. One, with five units of the same apparatus (in this Olympic cycle, the bow). The other, with two units of one device and three of the other, known as a mixed test (in this cycle, two balls and three tapes). At the Worlds, medals are distributed in each of the events, and in their sum, which is where Brazil was fifth. In the Olympics, only in the sum.

Brazil opened its participation in the five arcs, with a presentation of the highest level. Cast with Duda Arakaki, Deborah Medrado, Giovanna Silva, Nicole Pircio and Bárbara Galvão, he had a performance that was in no way inferior to the best in the world and left the platform in third, with a score of 33,550. At the end of the classification phase, he was in fifth place, with a spot in the final of the race, which will be on Sunday.

In the mixed race, with Gabrielle Moraes in place of Bárbara Galvão, the team had some failures, even dropping a tape. The score was not good, 27.150, which ended up putting Brazil behind Spain overall, in fifth. In the race itself, the Brazilians were in ninth place, just outside the final. But even if the team equaled its record in this series, it wouldn’t make the podium overall.

The result places, for the first time, Brazil in the elite of rhythmic gymnastics in a major competition. Historically, the sport’s great strength is Russia (currently suspended), accompanied by neighboring countries such as Belarus, Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and some other European nations, such as Spain, Italy and Bulgaria. More recently, Japan and Israel have joined this group.

Brazil, in turn, has always occupied intermediate positions. It was ranked ninth in 2003 and, in the most recent editions, it was 13th in 2017 and 2019, but only 23rd in 2018. Since the beginning of the pandemic, however, the Brazilian team has evolved a lot. He won the 2011 Pan in Rio, getting a spot in Tokyo-2020, and was seventh in last year’s World Cup in the five-ball field, finishing ninth overall.

This year, with a new code already in place, which gives more value to the artistic part, benefiting the style of Brazilian women, the team achieved a historic bronze medal in the Pesaro (Italy) stage of the World Cup in the mixed event, behind only from Italy and Bulgaria. There, the message was given that Brazil could compete with the best in the world, which ends up positively affecting the referees’ evaluation.

Individual

Brazil performed well in the individual competition at the World Cup, but not as well as in the past. Geovanna Santos was the best Brazilian, in 23rd place, five from a spot in the general final. In the apples, one of the four events that make up the individual competition, she was 12th, staying four places from the final.

Bárbara Domingos, who returns from surgery, finished in 41st place overall and 21st on the tapes, her best device. Last year, she had achieved a historic 17th place, in Brazil’s first participation in an individual final, after passing in 13th to

“I’m very happy to have concluded my first World Cup very well. If it hadn’t been for a fall at the end of the ball, it would have been four sets. But our sport is like that, it happens. arrive in Paris in 2024 and once again fulfill the dream of participating in the Olympics, this time in the individual”, commented Geovanna.

Although Babi has not repeated the 2021 campaign, Brazil’s result is positive because Geovanna’s performance is the second best by a Brazilian in all time in World Cups. Until then, this post also belonged to Bárbara, 31st in 2019.

As the column wrote last year, these results are milestones in sports in Brazil, because rhythmic gymnastics, popularly called GR, is a modality with a large base of practitioners, even larger than artistic gymnastics, but it still lacked internationally significant achievements. The country even had a tradition of gold medals in Pan American Games as a whole, but, until last year, it had never stood out in a World Cup.

Thinking about the Paris Olympic Games, Brazil becomes a favorite for a spot in the group, as three spots were distributed in this World Cup, to Italy, Bulgaria and Israel) and there will be five more next year, benefiting the eight best teams in the world . In addition, there is a spot for the 2024 Pan champion.

But in the individual, the World Cup showed two North Americans ahead of the best Brazilian. This year’s World Cup distributes three spots, and next year’s, 14 more. Countries that don’t qualify anyone can then fight for continental spots. There is only one for the 2024 Pan.