Brie Larson reveals her character’s name in ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Brie Larson revealed this Saturday (17) on his social networks what will be the name of his character in ‘fast and furious 10‘.

The tenth chapter of the franchise began production in April, and added heavyweights to the cast, such as the Captain Marvel actress, Brie Larson. Through a new tweet from the actress, we now know what her character name will be in ‘fast and furious 10‘.

The character’s name larson in ‘fast and furious 10‘ will be Tess, as she shows in a tweet:

Debut scheduled for May 2023the feature has the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron.

The production will also introduce Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman’), Brie Larson (‘Captain Marvel’), Daniela Melchior (‘The Suicide Squad’) and Alan Ritchson (‘Reacher’) and Rita Moreno (‘Amor, Sublime Amor’).

The direction is in charge of Louis Letterrier (‘The Incredible Hulk’), after leaving Justin Lin.

please note that Dwayne Johnson will NOT return after your fight with the Vin Dieselas well as director Justin Linwho left the production after conflicts with the actor.

