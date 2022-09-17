Brie Larson reveals her character’s name

One of several stars in the cast of fast and furious 10, Brie Larson revealed her character’s name in the new sequel. In a post on twitterthe winner of Oscar introduced Tess and gave a small glimpse of the look that the new pilot of the franchise will wear – check it out:

In addition to Larson, fast 10 will mark the debut of Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno in the franchise. Names such as Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang.

THE Universal confirmed that fast and furious 10 will be on display in May 19, 2023. The direction, before the franchise veteran Justin Linnow will be by Louis Letterrier (The incredible Hulk).

