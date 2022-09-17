British Republicans Promise Protests at Charles III’s Coronation

English Republicans are pledging protests for when King Charles III is crowned and claiming that the UK “needs a debate on the future of the monarchy”, while lamenting its silence in recent days.

“We are saddened to hear the news of the Queen’s death and wish to express our condolences to the royal family. There will be plenty of time to debate the future of the monarchy. For now, we must respect the family’s personal loss.” wrote what is considered the largest republican organization in the United Kingdom, Republic, in a statement released on September 8, the day on which Elizabeth II died, aged 96, after 70 years of reign.

But since that day, Republic has released three more communiqués, calling for a debate on the monarchy, announcing protests for the date of the coronation of the new monarch (not yet scheduled) and condemning the arrest and admonition by the police of protesters. anti-monarchy in the days following the death of Elizabeth II.

“Britain needs a debate on the future of the monarchy”reads a communiqué issued by the organization on 10 September, the day of the official proclamation of Charles III as King of England, adding that “the proclamation of a new king is an affront to democracy”reads the note.

The organization highlights that the United Kingdom has changed completely since 1952, when Elizabeth II came to the throne, and that the first succession to the British crown in 70 years, in a “modern and democratic society”, the head of state “cannot simply assume the role without debate or without questioning its legitimacy”.

The organization justified the positions taken after the first communiqué of 8 September because the death of Isabel II was of a different nature from the proclamation of a new head of state, which is a “political act” and a “constitutional event”, “the that oppose millions of people”.

“Raising questions about the nature of this position and the role of the monarchy at this time is inevitable”, defends Republic, which recognizes that “the level of public support” for the monarchy was, “to a large extent, driven by the reign of Queen” Elizabeth II. , although it has “fallen sharply in recent years”.

Nonetheless, “the first succession in the modern democratic era, the first succession since the advent of the Internet, and the tectonic social and political changes of the last 70 years should raise serious questions about how we will govern ourselves in the future”insists the organization, which wants to see the debate “start now”.

Republicans lament your silencing in recent days

Republic also condemned the arrests and behavior of the police towards republican protesters, warning of the risk of jeopardizing freedom of expression in the United Kingdom, and underlined how the media have been debating the future of the monarchy these days without listening. those who defend its end.

“We don’t expect Republican voices to be heard in coverage of the Queen’s death, but coverage of Charles’ accession to the throne is a very different matter.”reads a September 12 Republic communiqué.

“Support for the monarchy has dropped sharply in recent years, from 75% to 60%, with more than one in four people wanting its abolition. Many millions more simply have no opinion on the matter, but the complexity of opinions is not reflected in the media coverage”, he adds.

The organization revealed, in its press releases, that it plans to “organize protests at the time of the coronation” of Charles III, who hopes they can move forward peacefully.

“Carlos may have inherited the Crown, but he did not inherit the respect and deference given to his mother”, underlines Republic, which says it expects the movement to abolish the monarchy “to grow rapidly in the coming years”.

Demonstrations against the monarchy

On Monday, London police recognized the right to demonstrate against the monarchy after a video showed officers escorting a protester and arrests in other parts of the UK since the death of Elizabeth II.

“The public has the absolute right to protest, we have made this clear to all agents involved in the extraordinary police operation currently underway and we will continue to do so,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The statement was issued on Monday night in response to a video of agents escorting a protester outside parliament, where King Charles III was to receive condolences on his mother’s death in the morning.

Two protesters held up signs that read “Not My King”, “Abolition of the Monarchy” and “End of Feudalism” on the promenade in front of the Palace of Westminster, the parliament building.

In Scotland on Sunday, a woman was arrested for disorderly conduct holding up a sign reading “Screw imperialism, abolish monarchy” moments before the public proclamation of the new king, accompanied by cheers from others.

On Monday, also in Edinburgh, a man was taken by police from the crowd that watched Elizabeth II’s funeral procession when he called Prince Andrew a “disgusting old man”, who paid millions of euros in the US to avoid a trial for sexual abuse of smaller.

In Oxford, central England, a 45-year-old activist was briefly detained after shouting “Who elected him?” also during a public proclamation king.

According to a poll published on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the reign in June by the YouGov institute, 62% of Britons think the country should remain a monarchy and 22% said they prefer an elected head of state.