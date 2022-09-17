Captain America 4 | Director Defends Sam Wilson in the Mantle of the Hero

The decision of Sam Wilson to be the new Captain America caused some controversy, which for the director of Captain America 4 should not even exist.

talking to the CinemaBlendJulius Onah defended the decision, and asked for patience for people to evaluate this as a whole when watching the film.

The director also said that Sam Wilson reproduces exactly what the captain America represents, which is a symbol of justice and equality.

“First of all, wait until you see this movie. But secondly, you know, I think for anyone who questions why someone like Anthony Mackie or Sam Wilson should be at the center of this, it’s going back to what Captain America stands for. It’s so beautiful to have a character who stands up for what’s right and thinks of a world where everyone is a part of it, there’s no question that that’s right. That’s exactly what Captain America is all about. So there’s really nothing to harm, there’s just things to celebrate, and all these people should feel invited to celebrate that.”

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant in Power in the film.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.