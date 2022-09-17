Cara Delevingne Sells Hollywood Hills Mansion to Usher | famous houses

Singer Usher acquired Cara and Poppy Delevingne’s mansion for US$ 3.4 million, corresponding to about R$ 17.8 million. The residence is located in the upscale neighborhood of Hollywood Hills, in Los Angeles, and was acquired by the sisters for approximately R$ 10.5 million in 2017 – until then, the place was owned by actor Jared Leto.

2 of 8 Room with hand-painted wallpaper — Photo: Reproduction/Dirt Room with hand-painted wallpaper — Photo: Reproduction/Dirt

The house, built in 1950, has four bedrooms and bathrooms, which are divided between two floors. The mansion was decorated by architect Nicolò Bini in collaboration with model Poppy Delevingne, exposing vibrant colors, geometric patterns and playful wallpapers.

3 of 8 Dining room in emerald tone — Photo: Reproduction/Dirt Dining room in emerald tone — Photo: Reproduction/Dirt

4 of 8 Kitchen with marble island — Photo: Reproduction/Dirt Kitchen with marble island — Photo: Reproduction/Dirt

Upstairs, we have a dining room with bright emerald walls and a chandelier. On the other hand, the living room is decorated with a cozy fireplace and large windows that let in natural light. The floor also features an all-white kitchen with a marble island and a bedroom with hand-painted wallpaper featuring toucans and monkeys.

5 of 8 Living room with cozy fireplace — Photo: Reproduction/Dirt Living room with cozy fireplace — Photo: Reproduction/Dirt

6 of 8 Another room in the mansion — Photo: Reproduction/Dirt Another room in the mansion — Photo: Reproduction/Dirt

On the lower floor, we find an Art Deco-themed environment, a room that can be used as a recording studio and a games room equipped with a tropical bar. In addition, the house has a stunning outdoor area, consisting of a pool, spa and barbecue.

7 of 8 Games room with bar — Photo: Reproduction/Dirt Games room with bar — Photo: Reproduction/Dirt

8 of 8 Cara Delevingne sells Hollywood Hills mansion to Usher — Photo: Playback/Dirt Cara Delevingne sells her Hollywood Hills mansion to Usher