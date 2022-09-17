Ceará beats Athletico-PR on penalties and wins unprecedented title of the Brasileirão Serie A2 – Play

O Ceará won the Atletico-PR this Saturday (17) on penalties by 3 to 1, in the Presidente Vargas Stadiumin Fortaleza (CE), and won the unprecedented title of Brazilian Women’s Championship Series A2. In normal time, Alvinegra victory by 2 to 0, with goals from Pissaia and Ju Morais.
VOZÃO GIRLS CHAMPIONSSSSSSS! 🏆
O @CearaSC is the CHAMPION of #BrasileirãoFemininoBinanceA2! What a campaign! Congratulations, @MeninasdoVozao! 👏 pic.twitter.com/V3vmYj9mwZ
— Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) September 17, 2022
In the first leg, the team from Paraná had won 2-0. In penalties, Nath Pitbull, Ceará and Emily converted, while goalkeeper Thaís Helena defended the charges of Tainá and Sol. Eddie isolated the charge.
With the achievement, Ceará becomes the 1st team in the North-Northeast to lift a national trophy in the women’s category.
The alvinegra team will compete, in 2023, in the A1 Series of the Brazilian Championship. In addition to Ceará, they rose to the elite of women’s football: Atletico-PR, Real Ariquemes and Bahia.
See teams that won the Brasileirão Serie A2
- 2017 — Pinheirense-PA
- 2018 — Minas Brasilia
- 2019 — Sao Paulo
- 2020 — Napoli-SC
- 2021 — RB Bragantino
- 2022 — Ceará
Ceará campaign in the Brasileirão A2 Series
- Ceará 5 x 0 Botafogo-PB (1st round)
- Ceará 2 x 1 Fortaleza (2nd round)
- UDA 0 x 2 Ceará (3rd round)
- Ceará 4 x 0 UDA (4th round)
- Fortaleza 2 x 2 Ceará (5th round)
- Ceará 1 x 1 Botafogo-PB (6th round)
- JC-AM 2 x 4 Ceará (quarterfinals)
- Ceará 4 x 1 JC-AM (quarterfinals)
- Ceará 1 x 0 Real Ariquemes (semifinal)
- Real Ariquemes 2 x 2 Ceará (semifinal)
- Athletico-PR 2 x 0 Ceará (final)
- Ceará 2 (3) x 0 (1) Athletico-PR (final)
Ceará vs Athletico-PR | see real time
lineups
Ceará: Thais Helena; Thaynara, Edna and Lana; Edna Baiana, Ju Morais, Pissaia and Jady; Annaysa, Nath Pitbull and Michele Carioca. Coach: Erivelton Viana.
Athletico-PR: Renata; Lilian, Ale, Nayara and Thais; Paloma, Monique and Leticia; Milena, Giovanna and Sol. Coach: Brenno Basso.
Ceará vs Athletico-PR | Datasheet
Location: Presidente Vargas Stadium, in Fortaleza (CE)
Date: 09/17/2022 (Saturday)
Time: 15:00 (from Brasilia)
Referee: Rejane Caetano da Silva (FIFA-RJ)
Assistants: Thayse Marques Fonseca (RJ) and Karen Soares Augusto (RJ)