Celebrities who secretly took in children: Jessica Chastain, Kylie Jenner and more

Welcoming children under the radar! Iggy Azalea, Scarlett Johansson and more celebrities have joined a long list of celebrities with “secret” babies over the years.

The rapper, meanwhile, denied rumors that she was pregnant for months before confirming the arrival of her son Onyx via Instagram in October 2020.

“I have a son”, wrote the Australian via Instagram at the time of the little one, which she shares with her ex Playboi Carti. “I kept waiting for the right moment to say something, but it seems the more time passes, the more I realize that I will always feel anxious to share news of this giant with the world.”

The “Black Widow” singer wrote, “I want to make his life private but I wanted to make it clear that he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

When an Instagram user commented on Azalea’s “gain” in weight five months earlier, she responded. “Why do I have to be gaining weight because I want to post some selfies?” she wrote in May 2020. “The obsession with my body that you guys have is unhealthy. I posted a picture of my body last week I HAVE AF–KING SIX PACK. Please get a life. Every image I post doesn’t have to be of my body.”

The following month, she told her Twitter followers to stop paying attention to “random tea pages” speculating about her pregnancy status, noting that she was less on social media because sometimes she “needs[ed] a pause.”

As for Johansson, the actress is the mother of daughter Rose and son Cosmo, born in August 2014 with Romain Dauriac and in August 2021 with Colin Jostrespectively.

o Marriage Story The star kept her second pregnancy a secret, but her husband confirmed the news during a comedy show. “We’re going to have a baby,” Saturday Night Live said star. “It’s exciting.”

The next day, Us Weekly confirmed that the little one had arrived. Jost revealed the baby was a boy, writing via Instagram at the time: “OK OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. or any questions, please contact our publicist [Michael Che]. #wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #weregoingtodisneyland.”

Scroll down to learn more about recent secret celebrity additions and find out about other stars whose pregnancies went undetected.

